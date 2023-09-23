Earth, water and fire in Khurja

After a short training of 20 minutes, the artisans hand me a bowl of colour, a brush, a pencil and a plate. I paint the letters DH but the symmetry looks off. And then, the plate breaks. I had gripped it a bit too tightly. I get another plate. I draw the lettering with a pencil. I erase it multiple times until I am satisfied. Then I paint it in blue and grey colours, just like in the DH logo. Class 5 level, I remark at my work. The artisans clap in encouragement. “It is all right. Unless you spend hours here, you can’t get it right,” one says.