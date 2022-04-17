Easter Sunday celebrations are a family affair in Goa

After 40 days of Lenten fasting that is both strict and of profound significance, Goan Christians indulge in a feast with close family on Easter Sunday.

"The table would have an endless variety of meat," said sexagenarian Odette Mascarenhas. "Easter is a celebration of all things good again, hence the generous flow of food and wine. The meals are memorable with various starters and main dishes that are mostly meat-based." Mascarenhas lives in Goa and has authored many books on the culinary histories of the region.

"Forminhas (a type of hors d'oeuvre), pork sorpotel, beef pasties and roulades, meat pies and stuffed roasts, and delicious salted, smoked beef tongue washed down with copious amounts of wine, makes for a typical Mascarenhas Easter feast," said Mascarenhas.

Nolan Lewis, a Goa-based food writer, has an interesting anecdote to share for the curious traveller.

"Goa has umpteen local bakers who make the best of savouries such as scones, pastéis de nata, forminhas, rissois and more, especially for Easter. You can also taste a wide range of items made by your friendly neighbourhood aunty."

"Artisanal bakeries such as Padaria Prazeres in Panjim and old-world eateries like The Goan Kitchen in Loutolim are great places to try such items," said Lewis. "Almost all bakeries sell marzipan Easter eggs and other chocolate items during the weekend."

Nathan Fernandes, who runs the century-old Mr Baker 1922 in Panjim, sells Easter eggs, both the old-school decorated cast sugar ones and chocolate eggs. "But the hot cross bun is the traditional favourite for Maundy Thursday," he said. Maundy Thursday is the fifth day of the holy week, commemorated for the Last Supper of Jesus.

Fernandes offers a traditional Easter Family Lunch at the bakery with specials of roast pigling and other traditional meat preparations for those who want a taste of the original spread. These items are made from chicken, pork, beef, squids and prawns in Goa, in cafreal or raechado style, or in traditional smoked/roast style, along with rice pancakes that are Easter special. beef roulade, beef assado, chouriço pulao constitute a typical Easter lunch.

A version of homemade wine made from bimbli (Tree Sorrel), a tangy fruit found in the Goan and Mangalorean regions, is also a staple in certain Goan families.

"Urrak and wine are an important part of the Easter feast at home, and the homemade wines flow generously," said Lewis. Wines are made from seasonal fruits such as bimbli, jamun, mangoes, pineapples, and even fermented plum. "You will not be able to find these at liquor shops, though; your best bet is to ask a local for a bottle."

Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay is a marketing communications professional and a freelance writer, an avid traveller and a food lover