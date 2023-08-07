Editor's note

Dear Reader,

Today we're delighted to unveil a brand new deccanherald.com, a redesign of our website that echoes the Clean, Crisp and Contemporary description that marked the 2019 relaunch of your newspaper.

Indeed, the redesign adapts the best from our print product and builds on the success of our earlier website, with a plethora of offerings such as online-only opinion, new story-telling formats for quick consumption like web stories and news shots, fast-moving live blogs that give you a blow-by-blow account of big news stories as they unfold, and high-quality video. The site is national in character while retaining the expertise that informs our coverage of Karnataka and Bengaluru. Expect us to deliver stories in new ways in the coming months.

This redesign follows the paper's relaunch with a new masthead and tagline, the launch of our mobile app three years ago, and our e-paper. A lot has been happening at DH and you are at the centre of it all.

Do write in with what you think about the redesign to dhfeedback@deccanherald.co.in.

- Editor