Elderly woman dancing to street singer’s Elvis Presley song wins hearts online

If music be the food of love, play on, wrote Shakespeare, and in a heart-warming video on Instagram, an octogenarian is seen not just humming along on the streets of UK to Elvis Presley number, but also swooning and dancing her heart away.

British singer Jason Allan was performing on the sidewalks when 86-year-old Daphne walked along, and he can be heard dedicating the iconic Presley number 'Can’t help falling in love with you' to her. The elderly woman cheered him throughout the performance, expressing joy while he sang.

The nearly 3-minute long clip has gone viral, touching the hearts of many on the internet.

The video was originally posted TikTok, and later uploaded on Allan’s Instagram account. The caption read, “Me & Daphne Full Video,” followed by a heart emoticon.

He added, “This video is currently at 7.2 million views on TikTok and I’m overwhelmed at how such a simple video can be loved and shared by so many people! Mark my words I’m trying my best to find Daphne and let her know how much joy she has spread around the world”.

The comments sectioned was filled with positive comments, as viewers praised Allan for his singing talent, one even said that it was the “best video ever seen. So amazing”.