Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

Pertaining to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat crusade, the Indian government aims to replace Facebook, WhatsApp, and others by backing an all-inclusive super app christened Elyments.

The new Elyments app is the brainchild of the Sumeru Software Solutions, the promoter organisation behind The Art of Living’s smartphone ventures. According to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of The Art of Living, the app has been built by over a thousand IT professionals who volunteer at the organisation.

The app was inaugurated by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on July 5, 2020. Providing preliminary insight on the app, Naidu took to Twitter to write, “More than one thousand IT professionals, who are also the volunteers of the Art of Living, have together created an indigenous app named Elyments. It’s appreciable that the app will be available in eight Indian languages. India is an IT powerhouse and we have some of the world’s best-known names in this field. With such a huge pool of talented professionals, I feel there should be many more such innovations coming out in future.”

Elyments: All you need to know

The app is available for download on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

It offers a myriad of intuitive features like endless feed on the social media platform, audio and video calling options and chatting with friends. The app is available in ten languages, eight of which are Indian. One of the most coveted features of the app is data localisation. Equipped with end to end encryption as well as server hosts located in India, the Elyments app ensures its users security and privacy.

Contrary to the case of Reliance’s new initiative, JioMeet, which faced severe backlash for mimicking Chinese app Zoom’s features and UI, Elyments has received mostly positive feedback thus far. With over 30,000 downloads, most user reviews seem to laud the app’s interface, expressing only minor concerns if any.

