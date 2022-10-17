Explained | Why Pitbulls, Rottweilers and Dogo Argentino are considered dangerous

Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned residents from keeping the Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets.

The civic body issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet-owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

"The three breeds -- Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino -- are ferocious, and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad," BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told PTI on Sunday.

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said dog-owners love their pets, but they must also think about the children who sustained severe injuries in dog attacks.

"More than 10 children suffered dog bites. A child in the Sanjay Nagar colony, Kush Tyagi, was attacked by a Pitbull and he got 150 stitches on his face. Four days later, another boy was attacked by a dog of this breed," she said.

All three dog breeds are considered controversial, have a negative reputation based on various factors, and some have actually been banned in multiple countries, including Norway, Cayman Islands and Turkey, and heavily restricted in others.

Pitbulls derive their reputation from their history in dog fighting, the large number of cases reported of bites, and their nature to latch on to victims while biting. In the US, companies actually offer dog liability insurance, and dog owners are held responsible if their pitbulls are involved in attacks on other people. They are often involved in "nature vs nurture" debates on questions if their habits are ingrained or brought about by the behaviour of their owners.

Rottweilers, which were bred as attack and hunting dogs, developed much of their ill-repute in a way much like the pitbull - media coverage of Rottweiler attacks. In addition, their aggressive appearance and the use of these dogs in a negative connotation in films and television (most notably in The Omen and its sequels) has only further cemented the breed's infamy. The breed does have its defenders, however - for instance, the American Rottweiler Club says "For us, Rottweilers are the best breed in the world, but we firmly believe they are not a dog for everyone. Rottweilers require a calm, stable and firm 'pack leader' or they will assume that role for you."

"Puppies and adults need socialization, exercise and stimulating mental challenges. With these things, you will have a wonderful companion; without them, your Rottweiler may become destructive and out of control".

It is widely reported that Rottweilers are very territorial and protective of their owners, and require extensive obedience training to prevent untoward incidents.

Dogo Argentino, another dog bred for hunting, largely has similar characteristics to Rottweilers, in that it requires extensive training and socialising at an early age to prevent untoward incidents. In general, the dog has a strong natural instinct to protect its territory and is considered a very social animal.