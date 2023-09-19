Explained : Why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities ?

Some trans and non-binary Buddhists I spoke to, however, have had difficulties attending these retreats because they always segregate participants into two groups based on a binary view of gender.

Nano (a queer non-binary man) reflected on how it felt when they attended a retreat: "I remember going and sitting with the women, and all the old [local] ladies laughing at me and pushing me back into the midsection [next to the men]."

Gender segregation is meant to support practitioners by removing the distraction of “the opposite sex”, but this ignores the experiences of LGBTQIA+ people. Raja (a polyamorous gay man) said: "I would have to potentially deal with my own possible lusts should they arise within the shared environment. Others who identify as heterosexuals would be in a slightly more advantageous setting."

A common image associated with Buddhism is a monastic in robes. I found that some LGBTQIA+ celibate monastics who are “out” have, at times, been encouraged to keep their sexual and gender identities a secret so they would not be denied access to ordination.