Eye for detail: Frog iris patterns could be linked to social behaviour

Bengaluru: What do iris patterns in the eyes of frogs tell us? Do these diverse, intricate designs mean anything more than their obvious visual appeal? Are the patterns traced to where the frogs live and when they are active?

Largely unanswered questions set three Bengaluru researchers on an exploratory study, to find out if the patterns have an ecological function.

The researchers, at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), compiled data on iris patterns, activity, and habit sourced from repositories and photographs.

Following an examination of iris patterns in 960 frog species across 47 families, K S Seshadri, S Gangothri, and Maria Thaker noted that, surprisingly, irises were not correlated with where a frog lived (e.g. aquatic or terrestrial) or when it was active (nocturnal or diurnal).

The researchers classified the iris patterns as reticulated (resembling a net), plain, dotted, and lined. Reticulated patterns were found to be the most common (726 of the 960 species studied) and the “most likely” ancestral character.

The study found a weak correlation with diel activity (the species’ activity over 24 hours), indicating that frogs with plain irises were more likely to be diurnal (active during the day) than nocturnal.