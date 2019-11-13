Facebook app found secretly using iPhone camera

Since the Cambridge Analytica controversy in 2018, Facebook has been facing a lot of flak for its irresponsible user privacy security on its social media platform. Now, the company has again come under the scanner for a serious glitch in the iOS mobile app.

Joshua Maddux, founder of 95Visual, a web designing company broke the news on Twitter after he noticed his iPhone camera on when using the Facebook app.

In the screen-recording, we can see the camera working (in the left corner) when Maddux using Facebook, but he was unsure if the app took any pictures or a video.

When the news went viral on Twitter, Guy Rosen vice-president, Safety & Integrity, Facebook confirmed that the issue was caused by a bug in the update (v246), which got introduced last week and assured that the bug did not allow the iPhone's camera to take photos nor the video.

Thanks for flagging this. This sounds like a bug, we are looking into it. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) November 12, 2019

"We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this," Guy Rosen said on Twitter.

After taking note of the issue, the company immediately sent a new update with bug-fix for approval to the Apple App Store and it is now available for all iPhones.

You can follow the procedure below to update to the latest Facebook update for iOS devices.

Just to go App Store >> type Facebook >> update to latest firmware v247.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.