Facebook app users on iPhone forced to log out

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 11:46 ist

Last weekend, several Facebook app users, most of them with iPhones were logged out of the application.

People took to Twitter to see if others around the world faced similar issues with the Facebook app and turned out, it happened all around the world. 

Also, those who had activated two-factor authentication to log-in to Facebook, couldn't open the Facebook app for a substantial amount of time, further annoying the users.
Facebook acknowledged the issue and said-- "We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience."

Later, the company said that there was a "Configuration change" (probably at the in-house server) and the engineers were able to finally fix it.

In a related development, Facebook is facing a lot of flak for revising the terms of service and user-privacy policy of WhatsApp.

In the revised terms, the messenger app users were asked to accept sharing their user-data with Facebook and subsidiaries, so the latter can use them to market and sell products.
If not comfortable with new terms of service, users cannot use WhatsApp.

Though the company says only the conversation between the user and business/shop owner and related meta-data (user ID, mobile ID, phone numbers, contact list) will be shared with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

Must read | WhatsApp updates terms of service, user privacy policy

However, the users were not happy that there was no option to reject and continue to use WhatsApp. The ultimatum to accept or go find a new messenger app from Facebook led several millions of people to migrate to Telegram Messenger and Signal-Private Messenger apps.

Read more | People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
 

 

