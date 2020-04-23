Facebook brings Messenger Kids app to India

With nation-wide lockdown in effect till May 3 in India, all the children are forced to sit at home and take up online classes to complete the current academic syllabus.

Its been close to a month since the lockdown began, and children are bound to get restless and start to annoy their parents and disrupt their work.

Now, Facebook has launched the company's dedicated children app Messenger Kids in several global regions including India.

The Messenger Kids app offers video, SMS, and audio chat with friends and family only.

Once the Messenger Kids app is set up on the phone/tablet, children can share Playful masks, emojis, and sound effects withing messages. Facebook has a dedicated library of kid-appropriate and specially chosen GIFs, frames, stickers, masks and drawing tools lets them decorate content and express their personalities.

Furthermore, with video chat, kids can send photos, videos, or text messages to their parent-approved friends and adult relatives, who will receive the messages via their regular Messenger app.



Facebook Messenger Kids app



Most importantly, Messenger Kids app gives parents more control. Elder can manage the contact list and have visibility into how their kids are using the app. Parents can control kids’ accounts and contacts through the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in their main Facebook iOS and Android app:

Here's how to get started with Facebook Messenger Kids:

The Messenger Kids app can be installed on your child’s iPad, iPod touch, or iPhone via Apple App Store and as far as the Android phones and tablets, parents can find it on Google Play store.

Step 1: Firstly, parents are advised to authenticate their child’s device using their own Facebook username and password. [Note: This will neither create a Facebook account for your child nor give them access to your Facebook account].

Step 2: Create the Messenger app account and finish the setup process by providing the child name and opt-in to any additional features. The device can then be handed over to the child so they can start chatting with family and friends.

Step 3: You can add contacts, who the child can communicate. To add people to your child’s contact list, go to the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard panel in your main Facebook app. To get there, click on “More” on the bottom right corner in your main Facebook app, and click “Messenger Kids” in the Explore section.

