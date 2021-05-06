Facebook brings Neighbourhood community feature

Facebook is one of the most used social media platforms in the world. Though it gets panned for tracking users on phones to targeted ads, the user-friendly medium for people to meet old friends ( & also make new friends), interact with far placed family members, and other value-added features make it a necessary app on a phone.

Now, Facebook has launched a new feature Neighborhood community that allows users to meet and know like-minded people around their neighbourhood locality.

Once the users create their Neighborhoods profile, they can choose to add interests, favourite places, and a bio, so people can get to know them within the Neighborhoods Directory.

Users can write a post to introduce themselves, participate in discussions on posts from fellow neighbours and answer Neighborhoods Questions in the dedicated feed. People can also take on roles within Neighborhoods, including socializers who spark friendly conversations.

This will definitely help people who move into a new locality and don't know their neighbours. With the app, the users can know the people living in the same locality and also break the ice in starting a conversation with people.

Also, join hands in doing community work around the area such as cleaning the streets or revamping dilapidated parks or lakes nearby and turn them into multi-utility spaces.



Facebook Neighborhood community feature launched in select regions. Credit: Facebook



Facebook's Neighbourhood community feature allows users to create Neighborhoods-bounded groups based on the interests. Admins of local Facebook Groups can add their Group into Neighborhoods to make it easy for people living nearby to find it, and people using Neighborhoods can create or join Neighborhoods-bounded groups that are accessible within the Neighborhoods experience.

As far as privacy is concerned, users can decide whether to join just the neighborhood or also the Nearby Neighborhoods. If the Neighborhood Group is private, only members of the group who have joined the neighborhood can see posts.

For now, the Facebook Neighborhood Community feature is available in Canada and will soon come to the US region. Depending on how well the response will be from the Facebook users, it likely to be expanded to wider regions including India in the coming months.

