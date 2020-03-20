Facebook finally brings dark mode to desktop version

Last year at the F8 conference, Facebook had announced to bring visual changes to the desktop version of its social media platform and after months of testing, it finally began inviting select people to test the refreshed Facebook design in January 2020.

Now, the long wait for the public is finally over, as Facebook began releasing the new design layout in stages across the world. Users can activate by tapping the banner up to, which says Welcome to a Fresh, Simpler Facebook.

Or, he/she can go Settings Menu >> 'See New Facebook.' You can return back to the old look by going to Settings Menu >> 'Switch to Classic Facebook'.

Key changes include crowd favourite Dark mode, which makes the background go dark, while the colourful accents and DPs make the interface visually appealing and make the PCs consume less power.

Also, Facebook says, the application has added with new efficient algorithm for faster loading of images.

The Facebook interface now enhances the fonts of text to make it cleaner and bigger than before.

Recently, Facebook had released an update to the mobile version with similar design changes. Also, WhatsApp, earlier this month, received the same feature.

Must read | Facebook's WhatsApp gets dark mode

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.