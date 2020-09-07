Facebook, Instagram testing cross-platform Stories feature

In the recent past, social media company Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms and integrated with all its services including the Messenger app, Instagram, and WhatsApp to allow users to make video conference calls to multiple people (maximum of 50) at any given time.

Also, Facebook merged the Messenger app, and Instagram chat for easy cross-platform messaging between its users.

Now, Facebook is working to integrate popular Instagram feature Stories with its own social media platform so that the users and their followers can directly view it in the latter's platform and need not have to log-in to Instagram.

It was first spotted by user Audrey 電商人妻® (@ec_wife) and shared it on Twitter to see if others are able to view the Instagram stories on Facebook. To that, the company has confirmed to The Verge that it is indeed testing it on select users.



Facebook to integrate Instagram Stories feature soon. Credit: Audrey 電商人妻® (@ec_wife)/Twitter



Also, the user-privacy policy of the Instagram Stories will remain the same even on Facebook. This means only the Instagram followers who have Facebook accounts will be able to see it and nobody else. Even if the person is a friend on Facebook, but not on Instagram, he/she will not be able to view it.

It will also have a differentiating colour circle to indicate the stories are linked to Instagram.

