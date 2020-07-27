Facebook Messenger gets WhatsApp's app lock security feature

Last week, Facebook announced to bring a security feature for the Messenger app for iPhones soon and keeping true to its words, the company has released the new mobile app update with user-privacy security.

Now, Facebook Messenger users can lock their application by activating Face ID or fingerprint sensor on Apple iPhones.

"App Lock lets you add another layer of security to your private messages and helps prevent other people from accessing them. This optional feature gives you the confidence to know that if a friend or a family member needs to borrow your phone, they won’t be able to access your chats," the company.

Here's how to activate App lock on Facebook Messenger:

Step 1: Open Facebook Messenger and tap on the profile picture in the top left corner

Step 2: Tap on Privacy tab >> App Lock >> enable Require Face ID/Fingerprint sensor (depends on iPhone model)

Note: Users will get four options-- After I leave Messenger, 1 minute after leaving, 15 minutes after leaving, and 1 hour after leaving. He/she can choose any one of the options according to convenience.

As said before the new security feature is currently available only for the iOS version of the Facebook Messenger.

Apple iPhone users can check for the latest update manually by going to App Store >> type Facebook Messenger >> update to v274.1.

As far as Android phone owners, they have to wait for a few months, as the testing is still underway and might take a while before it gets ready for the public.

