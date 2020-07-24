Facebook takes on Zoom, now allows broadcasting on Messenger app

Facebook is reportedly expanding its video chat platform, Messenger Rooms, to allow users to hold meetings with up to 50 participants in order to compete with mainstream video conferencing companies like Zoom.

Users can broadcast the Rooms chat to Live, which is a new Facebook feature that allows people to stream directly through Groups, Pages and in timelines via user Profile.

To join a call, users would require to enter the meeting link. No Facebook or Messenger account is required to join a call hosted on Messenger Rooms. The meeting host can choose to remove people from the meeting if required. He/she can also post the Rooms to Live broadcast. Participants are notified when the meeting is Live and can choose to leave before it is broadcasted.

External observers “may see what’s happening in the room based on the audience and where the room is shared on Facebook,” Facebook says, but the host has control over “where the room is shared on Facebook, who can view the broadcast and who’s invited to participate.”

Messenger Rooms was initially announced as “Rooms” in a limited rollout at the end of April, following which it was rolled out globally in June as “Messenger Rooms”.

Since it is already possible to stream a Zoom call on Facebook Live, users are still expecting this to apply for Rooms Calls as well.

Facebook has announced that the feature will launch on July 23 in some countries, and will soon expand to all regions where Messenger Rooms are available.

Zoom stock shares fell 5% on Thursday, following Facebook’s announcement.

