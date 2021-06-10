Facebook to launch smartwatch with detachable camera

While Samsung, Fitbit (owned by Google), and Xiaomi are trying hardware dethrone market leader Apple Watch, Facebook will soon join the battle for supremacy in the smart wearable market.

Facebook has already completed work on the first-generation model and commenced the development of second and third-generation variants, which will be released sequentially.

If things go as planned Facebook's first smartwatch will make its debut in the 2022 summer. It is said to come with a stainless enclosure and come with two cameras, one fixed on top of the display for video chatting and another detachable under the case, reported The Verge citing company insiders.

The company is expected to market the removable camera as an alternative to expensive compact GoPro cameras for vlogging (video blogging). Facebook is also seeking third-party accessory makers to come up with ideas to attach camera hub to backpacks and day-to-day articles to improve its portability quotient.

It is said to run a custom version of Android OS and support most of the popular apps. Also, it will come with an app for pairing with a phone. It is expected to come with a heart rate monitor, sports activities tracker, and other smart wearable features we see in the current crop of smart wearables.

Though the price is not finalised, Facebook Watch may cost around $400 if not less.

Given the negative perception of Facebook in the industry over the numerous bunglings of user-data leaks and shady user-privacy protocols, it will be interesting to see how the Facebook Watch will be received by the consumers.

