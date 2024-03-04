Fali Nariman in the eyes of an engineer

I may also point out that Fali had been personally requested by the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, to provide his services, and he did not charge any fee for this assignment. He had great respect for court etiquette and always appeared immaculately dressed. During the hearings before an Arbitration Panel at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague in the Kishenganga Dispute with Pakistan, he was insistent that all of us should be in proper formal attire. Some of us might have gone in for casual wear—unless we were making presentations—in the absence of such a directive!



The most striking aspect of his personality was his simplicity. His house in Hauz Khas was plain-looking, and the drawing room and the conference chamber were far from ostentatious, despite his visitors being virtually the who-is-who in this country. He travelled in an Ambassador car in Delhi for a long time. His driver told me that even when he was visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan or the PM’s house, he was never embarrassed to get off an Ambassador, while the other dignitary guests landed in posh cars.

Fali was one of the finest hosts I have known. He took personal care of his guests during buffet meals at his place, going so far as to bring items of food and drink to them personally, even though there would be a retinue of the catering staff in attendance. The smallest and biggest of the invitees were made to feel equal.



Seeing him in court or in preparatory meetings, one was always overawed by the towering personality of Fali as a jurist. But those of us who had the good fortune of knowing him socially will always remember the affectionate soul who gave freely of his love and made us all feel extremely comfortable in his company, despite differences in age or standing. Many of us would honestly say, “May his tribe increase!” Goodbye, sweet prince. May the flights of angels sing you to rest.