Fallow to flourishing

There have also been several organised efforts to restart cultivation on land that has been vacant for many years. Umesh, of the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project in Puttur taluk, says they have been identifying fallow land and motivating farmers to resume paddy cultivation for the past three years. “This year, we have identified 20 acres (for cultivation),” he says. The group also plans to collaborate with youth associations to carry out cultivation projects.