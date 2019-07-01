Fast Share: Google's answer to Apple AirDrop is coming

Search engine giant Google is reportedly working on super quick file transfer feature 'Fast Share' that will soon replace Android Beam, which was first seen in Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0. It is likely to be introduced with Android Q, which is slated for August release.

Unlike the Android Beam, which used NFC (Near Field Communication), Fast Share is said to use Bluetooth and location services in addition to Wi-Fi for pairing with the nearby device to share files, reported 9to5 Google.

Fast Share is also said to come with 'Preferred Visibility' option so that the device owner's friends or acquaintances can easily detect the phone to accept /decline the file share request.

It can be used to transfer files, URLs, and text with multiple ranges of devices such as Chromebooks, smartphone and even iPhones.

There is no word whether there is a size limit on file sharing feature and also how much range of area, it can work. Apple's AirDrop works within 30-feet range and also has no file size limitations. Having said that, it will take some time to fully transfer a large file. It works on Apple iPhones running iOS 7 or later version. The user can even send files from iPhone to iPad or even Mac devices, as well.

The report adds that Google's Fast Share is not limited to the Android Q, as it is said to be a part of Google Play services. This means devices running older software versions such as Android Nougat and Oreo may also be able to get the Fast Share feature via a firmware update.

