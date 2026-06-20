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Homespecials

Father to the rescue

Ashwin and Ashwini get up to mischief on a special day. Suryakumari Dennison tells you about it
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 20:49 IST
Open SesameSpecialsfamilyFather

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