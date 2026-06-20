Father to the rescue

<p class="bodytext">Today might just as well be Feline’s Day,” complained Ashwini.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Siamese cat, reposing on her lap, blinked in amazement. Ashwini ought to know, thought Tiddles, that every day was Feline’s Day. He had to be petted and pampered all year round.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashwin tried to smile, but he too was downcast. In May, the twins had organised a Mother’s Day treasure hunt. This month, they had been ready for some Father’s Day fun, but their plans had misfired. If only they had got their father to attempt their Caesar Teaser first thing in the morning.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even though, as the twins told each other, ‘Julius Caesar’ was not entertaining, it might be amusing to watch their father struggle with tough questions based on the play. Unlike his children, Father had apparently enjoyed studying Shakespeare. He often spoke of winning prizes at literary competitions for his “flawless rendition” (Father’s phrase) of Mark Antony’s famous speech. Thirty years later, Father claimed to recall most of the play from his schooldays.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashwin and Ashwini, who believed that the play should have ended halfway with Caesar’s assassination, groaned whenever Father declaimed, “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears.” Feeling no obligation to do any such thing, they would swiftly slip out of hearing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Now, the twins had set a mean quiz; in fact, they themselves were not sure of the<br />answers to the questions. When they sprang their surprise on Father, however, they were in for a disappointment; their parents were going out that evening. The twins had been told about their father’s office party earlier, but it had completely escaped their memory.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I’m sorry,” said Father, “but we can’t avoid this commitment. Some senior people have come down from abroad, and my colleagues and I are expected to attend.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We don’t like leaving the two of you alone,” said Mother. “You will be safe, won’t you?” She turned to her husband. “Can you possibly go without me?” she asked.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It’s an important event, Maya,” said Father. “Everyone will be there with their spouses. Don’t worry, we won’t be far away.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Really, Mummy, we are not toddlers,” snapped Ashwini, who was not in the best of moods. “Ashwin and I will lock the front door, and you can let yourselves in with your key. We’ll be fast asleep before you return.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Left to themselves, the twins exchanged glances.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“What shall we do?” asked Ashwin, which meant, “What shall we do that we are not supposed to do?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Race you to the forbidden fortress!” yelled Ashwini, and the twins dashed to their parents’ room, which was out of bounds when Father and Mother were out. There was nothing particularly exciting there, but the twins prowled about curiously.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Look!” exclaimed Ashwin. “Mummy has forgotten her phone.” He picked it up from the dressing-table to inspect it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Give it to me,” said Ashwini, snatching it from Ashwin and fiddling with it. Ashwin made a grab for the phone, but Ashwini ran away. As Ashwin chased his sister across the room, the phone slid from Ashwini’s grasp, fell to the floor and skidded under the bed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Going down on all fours, Ashwin crawled under the bed in search of it. “Got it!” he said, then let out a cry.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“What’s the matter?” said Ashwini, as Ashwin emerged, phone in hand.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ashwin winced in pain. “I bumped my head on the edge of that old steel trunk,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It’s bleeding,” said Ashwini anxiously. “Wait, I’ll fetch some water and cotton wool.” She rushed downstairs to the medicine cabinet and was back in minutes. As she clumsily dabbed antiseptic on Ashwin’s forehead, she burst into tears.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“What’s the problem?” said a voice behind them, and the twins spun round to see their parents.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We got sporadic calls from Mummy’s number,” explained Father. “We tried calling, but the phone had gone dead, so we drove back immediately.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Your boss must have been annoyed!” said Ashwin, sounding subdued.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“On the contrary, she was concerned about you both, and urged us to get home soon,” said Father.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Perhaps,” said Mother, as she gently dressed Ashwin’s wound, “we can return to have dinner after tucking these two into bed.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“By the way,” said Father, “I haven’t forgotten the quiz. I could tackle it ‘tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow’. That’s ‘Macbeth’,” he added, chuckling, “another of my Shakespeare favourites, like ‘Julius Caesar’!”</p>