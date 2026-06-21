Fatherhood shift: Fathers who do feelings

<p>On a Thursday afternoon last June, several hundred fathers sat in a New York conference hall and did something their own fathers almost certainly never did: spent an entire workday talking about feelings.</p>.<p>The 2025 Future of Fatherhood summit was not a support group. It was a reckoning — parental leave, boys’ mental health, loneliness, emotional labour, co-parenting, modern masculinity — subjects that had, for decades, been quietly gathering dust at the margins of serious conversation, were suddenly placed at the centre of the table.</p>.<p>India’s version of this conversation is unfolding on its own terms. Podcasts like ‘DadSense’, hosted by Subhasis Mishra, feature fathers speaking openly about grief, therapy stigma, and identity. Mumbai-based Yuvaa, co-founded by Nikhil Taneja, has built an entire media ecosystem around modern masculinity — its series, ‘Be A Man, Yaar! and Be A Parent, Yaar!’ bring public figures and families into candid conversations about loneliness, emotional distance, and fatherhood.</p>.<p>For generations, fatherhood occupied a peculiar place in how Indian men understood themselves. It mattered enormously, but quietly. A father’s role was legible through provision — earning, maintaining authority, ensuring that the family’s needs for roti, kapda, makan were met. Emotional caregiving was the other column in the ledger. Important, perhaps. But not his.</p>.<p>Tanvi Mankodi, an assistant professor at a management and research institute in Mumbai, argues that the shift runs deeper than parenting alone. “What is changing is not simply fatherhood but the social meaning of masculinity itself,” she says — though she is careful about how that’s framed. Care, protection, and emotional responsibility were never absent from fatherhood, she points out. What post-industrial life did was sharpen the line between breadwinning and caregiving, feminise emotional labour, and quietly push fathers to the edges of family life. “What may be changing today,” she says, “is that men are increasingly being given permission to exhibit these roles more openly.”</p>.<p>Permission. It is a strange word for something so human.</p>.<p>Hyderabad-based behaviourist Pranjal Mani Tripathi points to something that tends to get overlooked entirely. “Research shows that men undergo hormonal changes during the transition to fatherhood,” he says. “One of the most significant is a decline in testosterone — fathers with lower levels tend to be more involved and responsive.” But here’s the thing: this shift is triggered largely by sustained time with a newborn. Which raises a question worth sitting with. Did older-generation fathers have fewer opportunities to express engaged fatherhood simply because prevailing norms kept them at a distance?</p>.<p>The old saying, ‘ghar ka mukhiya bahar sota hai’, the head of the household sleeps outside — spoke to a time when fathers were expected to stand slightly apart from family life, commanding respect more often than offering emotional closeness. </p>.<p><strong>Alternative models</strong></p>.<p>A 2024 review of research on changing masculinities in Society and Culture Development in India argues that globalisation, consumer culture and new media have exposed Indian men to alternative models of manhood beyond the traditional breadwinner ideal. Yet the review also notes that older patriarchal expectations remain deeply embedded in social life. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, 32-year-old software engineer Rishi Prasad used to be the person who remembered electricity bills, insurance premiums and loan payments. These days, he knows exactly when his daughter’s next vaccination is due and starts asking about appointment slots weeks in advance. In Delhi, marketing professional Satyam’s workday does not end when his last meeting does. Three afternoons a week, he leaves early to pick up his seven-year-old daughter from school before logging back on from home. “My father never knew which class I was in,” he jokes. “I know the names of all her teachers,” he adds.</p>.<p>In Mumbai, associate analyst Ketan Shah is the parent who responds most often to the school WhatsApp group, keeps track of vaccination schedules and remembers when project submissions are due. His wife travels frequently for work, making him the default point of contact for everything from parent-teacher meetings to unexpected sick days. In Gurugram, finance professional Nitin Bansal still sees himself primarily as the family’s provider, but his evenings are structured around helping his son with mathematics homework and shuttling him to cricket coaching. None of these fathers would consider their routines extraordinary. Yet each is performing forms of care that, in many middle-class Indian households just a generation ago, would have been assumed to be a mother’s responsibility.</p>.<p><strong>Why change is so hard</strong></p>.<p>The gap between what Indian fathers want to be and what structures allow them to be is not a logistical problem. It sits right in the middle of what it means to be a man in India. A 2026 working paper from Harvard Kennedy School, examining masculinity norms across eight Indian states, found that traditional provider expectations remain powerful — especially among men navigating economic uncertainty. Youth unemployment in India hovers around 15 per cent. Among university graduates, it is nearly 29. For men whose identity is built around the promise of stable employment, the arithmetic is brutal: the cultural expectation of being a breadwinner has intensified at precisely the moment the labour market has made it harder to meet.</p>.<p>Gurugram-based Nikhil Gupta, 29, became a father to twins six months ago. “I want to give more time to my babies and help my wife,” he says, “but there’s a lot of uncertainty in my business at the moment.” He pauses, then finds the right words for it. “I feel like I’m constantly negotiating between being present at home and being responsible for keeping things stable financially. Even when I’m physically there, my mind is often split in two.”</p>.<p>Jayanth Neelakanta, founder and CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup says, “Corporations are, surprisingly, ahead of society on this one. The shift is real — but it moves strictly from the top down. When a senior leader openly steps out for a school play or actually takes paternity leave when his child arrives, it signals to every man at work that it’s acceptable to do the same. That trickle-down effect? Right now, it’s the only direction this is moving.”</p>.<p>But while policy debates play out in boardrooms, science has been making a far more radical argument.</p>.<p>Dr Anindo Bhattacharjee, a behavioural scientist, takes it further. “Neuroscience flips the question entirely,” he says. “We tend to ask what involved fathers do for their children. But caregiving rewires the father himself. Hands-on parenting lowers testosterone, raises oxytocin, and actually grows the empathy-related regions of his brain — empathy isn’t just a prerequisite for caregiving. It’s a product of it.”</p>.<p>Dr Pretty Duggar Gupta, a consultant psychiatrist at a Bengaluru hospital, has observed the pattern in her clinical work.</p>.<p>On what she sees fathers carry home from the threshold of parenthood: “Many fathers report that becoming a parent stirred something unexpected in them — a desire to confront unresolved emotional wounds, sharpen their communication skills, seek therapy, or simply show up with greater presence for their partners and their households,” she says. “Children absorb far more than we tell them. Long before a parent explains what an emotion is or how to manage one, children are already watching — mirroring the emotional patterns modelled at home with striking fidelity.”</p>.<p>The benefits, she adds, rarely stop with the father alone. “They ripple outward, quietly shaping the emotional architecture of the children around him — children who grow up more emotionally articulate and, in many cases, more resilient in the face of adversity. What emerges, over time, is something closer to a virtuous cycle: one man’s willingness to do the interior work gradually becomes the emotional inheritance of an entire family.”</p>.<p><strong>Complicated shift</strong></p>.<p>Caring masculinity is gaining ground globally, but in India, the shift is especially complicated. Here, patriarchy isn’t just a workplace attitude — it’s built into parenting itself. The preference for sons over daughters, still visible in skewed sex ratios and in how attention, food and ambition are distributed within families, means gender inequality is reproduced at home, from birth.</p>.<p>“An Indian father who wants to parent differently is therefore fighting two things at once: his own upbringing, and a cultural script that has always defined fatherhood as providing and commanding, not nurturing. Caring masculinity asks men to treat nurture as a genuine male trait — but in conservative social structures, caregiving belongs to women, and fathers are expected to supervise, not show up,” explains Dr Anindo.</p>.<p>The disparity is hardly surprising. Caring masculinity remains easier to imagine than to practice in many of India’s smaller cities and among economically vulnerable households. A 2025 study published in PLOS ONE exploring the caregiving experiences of fathers from low-income urban communities in Bengaluru described men navigating unstable employment, rigid gender norms, and a near-total absence of paternal support programmes.</p>.<p>Many worked long hours in the informal sector with no paid leave, making regular childcare involvement structurally difficult. Vipin Kumar, 31, who grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Bengaluru says, “I believe these topics — caring masculinity, involved fatherhood — are a talk of the privileged. I don’t even get to see my one-year-old because I’m doing double shifts just to keep things financially stable. Even on holidays, I’m not that involved a father. It’s not the norm in my family.”</p>.<p><strong>Falling into similar patterns</strong></p>.<p>Ankur Srivastava, who is raising two daughters in Uttar Pradesh, holds a more complicated self-portrait. “I always wanted to be that cool father to my daughters — and to a certain extent, I am,” he says. “But when I see myself within my joint family, I realise I’m not doing as well as I’d like to think. I catch myself falling into the same patterns my father had with me.”</p>.<p>His daughters are seven and five. The moments that catch him off guard are not abstract. When his younger one throws a full tantrum on the floor of a crowded market, he feels his jaw tighten — the same instinct his own father had, to silence rather than soothe. When the older one comes home crying because a boy in class said something cruel, he tells her to ignore it and move on, because that is what he was told. After all, sitting with a child’s tears is something no one ever modelled for him. When they climb all over him during a family gathering, his uncle shoots him a look — and without quite deciding to, he stiffens, sets them aside, straightens up.</p>.<p>He loves his daughters fiercely. But love, it turns out, does not automatically come with a new language — especially when the one you grew up speaking was mostly silence.</p>.<p><strong>Engaging with emotions</strong></p>.<p>Yet that struggle itself may be part of a larger shift. As more fathers become involved in caregiving, they are often pushed to engage with emotions, relationships and vulnerability in ways previous generations of men were not. Over time, it may even reduce some of the emotional isolation that has lingered in many men’s lives for decades.</p>.<p>It can also diminish the stigma around vulnerability and seeking support. “From a psychiatric perspective, one of the most encouraging developments is the growing recognition that strength and emotional openness are not opposites. In fact, they can coexist within the same person. Even if that shift feels unfamiliar at first, fatherhood continues to evolve, and it may ultimately become a key ingredient in building healthier models of masculinity — models that benefit not only men themselves, but also their families and society as a whole,” concludes Dr Pretty.</p>.<p><strong>The fatherhood shift</strong></p><p>1. Parenthood as identity: For many men, being a father is emerging as a core source of meaning, alongside — and sometimes beyond — work and status.<br></p><p>2. Caregiving is the focus: School runs, bedtime routines, and emotional labour are increasingly part of how fathers understand masculinity.<br></p><p>3. Parenting and loneliness: The demands of raising children frequently reveal how few emotional support systems many men have outside the family.</p><p><br>4. Juggling two ideals: They are expected to remain reliable providers while also being nurturing, and emotionally present parents.</p><p><br>5. Institutions are catching up: Workplaces, healthcare systems, and family policies continue to assume mothers are the primary caregivers.<br>(Inputs from sociologist Aruna Yadav)</p>.<p><strong>Talk more, judge less</strong></p><p>What new fathers feel — and why they rarely say so:</p><p>• Nearly half of fathers with infants report feeling lonely.<br>• Fatherhood often disrupts the social routines that sustain men’s friendships.<br>• Men tend to have fewer close confiding relationships that survive major life transitions.</p><p>• As caregiving demands rise, many fathers quietly lose contact with friends.<br>• Men are less likely to disclose loneliness, thereby making the problem harder to spot.<br>• Emotional support from trusted friends and healthcare providers can reduce paternal loneliness.</p><p><em>(Source: Midwifery (2026); interviews with psychologists and behavioural scientists.</em></p>