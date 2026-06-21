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Homespecials

Fatherhood shift: Fathers who do feelings

From school pickups to vaccination charts, fathers in urban India are stepping into roles that earlier generations rarely occupied, and in the process discovering that caregiving transforms not only children but also their own thinking and approach.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:37 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 19:37 IST
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