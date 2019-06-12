Father's Day 2019: Best tech gifts under Rs 10,000

Father's Day is less than a week away (FYI: June 16); if you haven't figured it out what gift to present your dad, fret not, we got you covered.

Here's the list of affordable gadgets that costs less than Rs 10,000:

Amazon Kindle e-reader

If your father is an avid reader then Amazon Kindle is a good thoughtful gift option. It can accommodate thousands of the titles and offer several days of battery life.

Amazon's Kindle (10th gen) flaunts a 6.0-inch glare-free display with 167 PPI (pixels per inch) pixel density. The e-book reader also boasts adjustable front light, which makes it comfortable for users to read in all type of light environments even in pitch darkness. Thanks to electronic ink technology, it offers better contrast. And also, it comes with capacitive touch to prevent accidental swipes on the screen. It costs Rs 7,999.

Fitbit Inspire HR



Fitbit Inspire HR; picture credit: Fitbit



Another thoughtful gift idea will be to buy the smart wearable, as it will help your father to keep up with his fitness and health. A good affordable option is the Fitbit Inspire HR. It boasts all-day automatic activity, exercise, and Sleep Stages tracking, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing in a stylish, slim design. For consumers who are new to wearables and want an even lower-cost, easy-to-use tracker. It costs 8,999.

Fitbit Inspire HR can track more than 15 exercises such as Run, Bike and Yoga, among others. The user can set goals for distance, time or calorie burn to get real-time updates when he reaches the goal.

Saregama Carvaan



Saregama Carvaan



If your father is retro music buff, he'll certainly love the Saregama Carvaan. It comes pre-loaded with more than 5,000 songs sung by popular artists such as Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, R.D. Burman, Anand Bakshi, Gulzar, Laxmikant Pyarelal & many more categorised in 131 stations.

Saregama Carvaan also supports FM and AM, offering additional 52 music stations with options to consumers to create custom playlists via an app on a smartphone. Depending on the model and language support, the price varies between Rs 2,000 and 9,000.

Amazon Echo Show 5



Echo Show 5; picture credit: Amazon India



The Echo Show 5 sports 5.5-inch display, making it a compact kitchen TV. People can just trigger the device with Hey Alexa and start asking to play movie trailers, news snippets from popular channels, the sports update on Cricket world cup and most importantly, look for recipes and it will start step-by-step guide to on how to make traditional or an exotic dishes.

Also, consumers can listen to the latest songs on Amazon Prime Music and watch the latest TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. People can also play music from Hungama Music, Saavn, Gaana, and TuneIn – without additional cost.

Furthermore, children can enjoy fun skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem, and more.

Another interesting aspect of the Echo Show 5 is that it has a 1MP camera with 720p HD video recording and the user can video call the spouse or children in the home from the office or anywhere in the world, provided, he has the Alexa app installed on his Apple iPhone or an any Android mobile.

If you happen to have smart bulbs or smart plugs connected to AC, TV or any home appliances, you can control them with Echo Show just by asking Alexa to switch on or off the device or even control lighting colour of the room.

Also, consumers can go for standard Echo smart speakers or Google's Home speakers, which cost anywhere between Rs 4,000 and 10,000.

JBL Live 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Voice Enabled Headphones ​



JBL Live 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Voice Enabled Headphones; picture credit: Amazon



JBL wireless headset sports an ergonomic design with comfort-fit fabric headband. It also offers close to 30 hours of playtime with a single full charge. Just 15 minutes of charging is enough to offer 2 hours playtime. It also boasts sound controls on ear-cup in addition to the multi-functional button.

It also comes with TalkThru feature that can automatically drop the volume of the audio the user is listening to thereby enabling him to have conversations without having to remove the headphone. Short press the TalkThru button once to turn on this feature.

JBL's over-ear headphone also boasts the Ambient Aware feature, which lets the user hear the external sound while he still listening to music. This is an ideal feature that helps the user while travelling, be it crossing a street or in a metro train when he needs to know if the stop has arrived. Click the TalkThru button twice to turn on this function.

Another notable aspect of the JBL LIve 500BT is that it supports Google and Amazon's Alexa voice assistants and multi-device connectivity, which allows the user to seamlessly switch between two devices. It costs Rs 7,999.

