Father's day 2021: Best gadgets to gift your dad

In the US, every third Sunday of June is marked as Father's Day, but it is now celebrated around the world too. It is the time of the year to show gratitude to your old man, who works hard so that you have a better life than his.

With just a few days left, many will be browsing through the internet to get the perfect and thoughtful gift. Gadgets like a phone, a smartwatch, or a tablet are good options in the digital times we live in.

DH has compiled a list of handy consumer electronics that are sure to put a smile on dad's face.

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro series

They are the most powerful phones in the market. They offer a good user experience and also most importantly, they have the best user privacy security features than any other brand.

They come packed with an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and offer a full day's battery. The top-end model iPhone 12 Pro Max offers a half-day longer under normal usage.



Apple iPhone 12 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, they take brilliant photos in all conditions. They all come with Ceramic Shield on the display, the sturdiest screen guard for a mobile in the world.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G/ Galaxy S20 FE 5G

It is the best Android phone in the market right now. It has premium build quality, a great camera, long battery life, and also supports the S Pen stylus.

Samsung is also offering four years of software, longer than Google's Pixel (max three years) phones.

Or else, you can go for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, good battery life, excellent display and it is also eligible to get four years of Android updates.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



OnePlus 9/9R series

The next best premium phone is the OnePlus 9 series. It also comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED LTPO flat screen with 120Hz display refresh rate, in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports HDR+.

Inside, Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera system module- 48MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 8MP on the back, 16MP front snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with Warp fast charging tech.

On the other hand, OnePlus 9R featurs 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with the 120Hz screen refresh rate, support HDR10+. It also comes with stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU, 8GB RAM, quad-camera module-- 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP on the back, a 16MP front snapper and a 5,000mAh battery.

Both the models support 65W wired fast charging. This means the devices will be able to fully charge up from zero to 100% in around 30 minutes. Also, the company said, they will also support 50W wireless charging. With this, the devices can fully charge up in under 45 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi's Mi 11X series comes in two variants-- Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Both the devices share the same design language and most of the internal hardware but differ in terms of processor and primary camera hardware.

They come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) E4 AMOLED screen display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and support HDR10 +, MEMC, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, they come with Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB/8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), 20MP front-facing camera (0.8μm pixel size, f/2.4), dual-SIM slots (nano+nano), 4,520mAh battery with 33W wired QC(Quick Charge) 3+ and PD3.0 fast charging capability. It can go from 0 to 50 per cent charge in just 19 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU and comes with feature-rich triple-camera module-- 108MP (1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, f/1.75) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) + 5MP telemacro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, 4K video recording.

On the other hand, Mi 11X comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core CPU and triple-camera module-- 48MP (1/ 1.2-inch Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.4) + 5MP telemacro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and 11X Pro prices start at Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F62

It sports a 6.7-inch inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display with up to 420 nits brightness.

Inside, it comes with a 7nm class Exynos 9825 octa-core (2.7 GHz x 2 + 2.4 GHz x 2 + 1.9 GHz x 4) CPU backed Android 11-based One UI 3.1, 128GB storage and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

It boasts quad-camera-- 64MP (with Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8) + 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle sensor (f/2.2) + 5MP depth sensor (f/2.2) and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it comes with 32MP (f2.2) selfie shooter. Its price starts at Rs 23,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro series



Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



All three models are best in their respective price ranges (between Rs 12,000 and Rs 25,000). Not just in terms of price-to-spec ratio, but also user experience.

They come with top-notch camera hardware, deliver long battery life, visually appealing design, good build quality, and excellent AMOLED display.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 6 ( or Series 5/4/SE)

Apple's latest Watch Series 6 is the best smart wearable in the world. It is powered by an intelligent watchOS 7 interface, which offers excellent tracking of activities and if it finds you slacking off for a little over 50 minutes, it will nudge you to take walk or do physical work.

Also, if the day is ending and you haven't reached the activity ring goals, the Apple Watch, without being nagging, subtly nudges to do simple walking to close the rings--Move, Exercise, and Stand.



Apple Watch Series 6. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The most notable aspects of Apple Watch Series 6 include heart rate tracking, ECG (electrocardiogram), irregular heart rhythm, SpO2 (Blood-Oxygen saturation) level, and Fall Detect.

All the aforementioned features are the gold standards in the industry. These features have saved thousands of people around the world from potentially life-threatening situations. Its price starts at Rs 40,900.

Buyers can also check out the Watch Series 5 (review), Watch SE and even the Series 4. Except for SpO2, they have most of the features seen in Series 6. But, they are compatible only with Apple iPhones and don't support Android phones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

It is the best Apple Watch alternative for Android phone users. The Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid smart wearable build to last long and with the Samsung Health app, users can develop a disciplined routine to improve physical fitness, food intake, mental, and sleep.

Also, it helps in cutting down on screen time on the phone. With notifications on messages and calls, you can make the decision to ignore or answer them on the Watch before lifting the phone from the pocket.

The 41mm variant is priced at Rs 29,990 for the Bluetooth-only model and Rs 34, 490 for the LTE model. Whereas the 45mm model's LTE and Bluetooth variants are priced Rs 38, 990, and Rs 32,990, respectively. The aforementioned details are launch prices and now the cost of the Samsung smartwatch has come down on both online and retail chains.

Fitbit Versa 3

It comes with a power-efficient and vivid AMOLED display, offers long battery life (up to six days), built-in Amazon Alexa, sleep tracking, Guided Breathing exercise suggestion, menstruating cycle tracking, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking, multiple sports(20 plus) tracking capabilities, Water resistant to 50 metres and more. It costs Rs 18,999

Mi Watch Revolve

It sports a classic circular dial having a 1.8-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It features Smart Always on Display and it has a sensor that senses whether the user is wearing the watch on his/her wrist. if not, it automatically goes off and saves a lot of battery. With 5 ATM rating, the device can survive up to 50 meters underwater.

It boasts the Firstbeat Motion algorithm and offers advanced performance analytics for stress, recovery, and exercise that is used by leading athletes and sports teams across the world.



Xiaomi Mi Watch Relvove. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It has a 420 mAh battery and can last up to 1-2 weeks (based on usage pattern), on a single charge. The Mi Watch Revolve is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

You can also check out the Mi Band 5. It features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display, 20% more screen than the predecessor. It also comes with an all-new hassle-free magnetic charging dock.

Also, Mi Band 5 users can check their summary of weekly workout trends on the Xiaomi Wear app. The company offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that scores the users each week, based on their lifestyle and provides suggestions to improve the fit and become healthy. It also comes with 11 professional sports modes that track all indoor and outdoor activities like walking, running, yoga, rowing machine, jump rope, and many more.

It also offers thousands of watch faces and a long-lasting 2 weeks battery backup that lasts until 3 weeks with power-saving mode enabled. It costs Rs 2,499.

Tablets

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen)/ iPad (8th Gen)

In this segment, there is hardly any rival to beat Apple iPad. The iPad Air (4th gen) is good for both productivity and fun.

It has an all-screen design with uniform slim bezels around the edges. But, unlike the Pro, which boasts FaceID, the new iPad Air version has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button.

It flaunts a 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with multi‑touch, True Tone Display, IPS technology, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 2360x1640 resolution and a pixel density of 264 ppi (pixels per inch) and comes with fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. It also supports Apple Pencil (2nd gen).

Apple's new six-core A14 chipset is the world's first processor to come with 5nm class architecture. Apple has packed 11.8 billion transistors in the CPU and with this, it can deliver 40-percent faster, 30-percent faster graphics, 2X graphics performance, which is more than enough to play power-intensive games, do video editing, and other heavy work on the iPad.

It is backed by a 16-core Neural engine and can perform 11 trillion operations per second. Rest assure, iPad Air 4 will work smoothly in any demanding functions without fuss. Also, it promises to offer up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching videos up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network.



Apple iPad (8th Gen). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



You can also check out the iPad 8th gen too. It comes with a 10.2-inch LED-backlit Retina display with multi‑touch and IPS technology, 500 nits max brightness and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. Also, it comes with a TouchID sensor at the base, which also doubles up as a home button. It supports Apple Pencil (1st gen), lightning cable, and Smart Keyboard only.

Inside, it comes packed with an A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture backed by Neural Engine, iPadOS 14 (will get iPadOS 15 in September), and a big battery. It can offer up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using a cellular data network. Its price starts at Rs 29,900.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

If your father is more accustomed to the Android ecosystem, go for this Samsung tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with the premium build quality, excellent display, supports S Pen stylus (comes in-box), reliable Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and massive 8,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is also an affordable Galaxy A7. It sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+(2000x1200p) display with uniform bezels and has an 80% screen-to-body ratio. It has a TFT (Thin-Film-transistor)-based LCD screen.

It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (2.0GHz x 4 cores + 1.8GHz x 4 cores) processor with3GB RAM, and 32GB storage (expanded up to 1TB). Its price starts at Rs 17,999.

