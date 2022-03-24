FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: The lowdown from Day 1

After a hiatus of two long years and three seasons of digital shows, fashion capital Delhi is finally hosting the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022. The fashion event is spread across five days from March 23 to 27 and is being held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Day one saw plenty of sequins, studs, and crystals as if to make up for the dreariness that had enveloped our lives in the last couple of years. The day also had celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Masoom Minawala and Mrunal Thakur gracing the ramp with their presence.

Among the day's shows, Alpana Neeraj's exhibit had sequinned, shimmery dresses, jumpsuits and gowns in organza and tulle. The designers stylised the outfits using delicate bow ties, ruffles, long trails, soft drapes, voluminous falls, and puffed sleeves. Soft pastels, nudes, silvers, whites and blacks were also present in this collection.

Designer Samant Chauhan's "Winter Rain" collection on Day 1 featured metal embroidery, feathers and chain detailing, crystal patchwork, embroidered panels, and studded necklines and sleeves. The designer used Chanderi silk with cotton and organza fabrics for his dresses, gowns, pants, blousons, and suits. The colour palette was predominantly black, off-white, and grey. His showstopper, actor Manoj Bajpayee was also spotted in a silver-grey suit with sequined floral embroidery on the side panels.

Varun Bahal's "Quintessential" was quite an extravagant showcase that juxtaposed heritage and modernity. The collection boasted patchwork, embroidery, mirrors, lace, sequins, and crystals.

The designer combined handcrafted ethnic wear like lehengas, capes, and gowns with sequin detailing and embroidery. The collection came together with a rose pink and red sequined ensemble worn by show stopper Masoom Minawala.

Shantnu Nikhil's stand-out 'Nomad' collection offered a break from the shine and shimmer. The line had heavy motifs, fringes, fur, rope knit detailing, and puffed silhouettes giving out a powerful, bohemian grunge vibe. The show had a vintage, tribal flavour with leopard print jackets and gowns, fisher hats, leather brassieres, knuckled belts, and fringed pants.

Actor Mrunal Thakur closed Day 1 of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week by walking for designer JJ Valaya. Valaya's collection was light and breezy without heavy embroidery. Titled "'Rumeli—The Summer Story," it was a sustainable, eco-conscious collection made using the TENCEL Luxe filament yarn. An eco-friendly, vegan, and natural alternative to silk, the yarn is made from renewable wood sources .

