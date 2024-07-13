Finders weepers

Malini pounced on the glittering object and slipped it quietly into her pocket. She dared not flaunt it on her finger because it was not hers to flaunt. The ring belonged to Sarika, who had been miserable ever since she had missed it that morning.



It was a beautiful ring, set with stones of different colours. Sarika’s uncle had bought it for his niece in Egypt. “The old woman who sold it to me said it was a magic ring,” he had told her. Jewellery was strictly forbidden at school, but Sarika had wanted to show the ring to her classmates. It must have fallen off when she had tugged at it hastily to evade a teacher’s watchful eye.