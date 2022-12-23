Fine fashion for furry friends

Flashy shirts for cats, bow ties for puppies and sweaters for older dogs — pets are sporting their own fashion statement. Designers say there is an increased demand for pet accessories and clothing, including those for specific occasions.

Supply issues

Nimisha Dixit, a Hyderabad-based fashion designer, started Dogobow in 2018. “I wanted to dress my dog in scarves, frocks and shirts, but I couldn’t find anything of good quality. So, I decided to make them myself,” she says.

She first made a raincoat. “I posted the design on Instagram and Facebook. Within minutes, I got an enquiry from someone about the coat’s price, and if they could buy it. I sold it for Rs 300. There were a lot of similar-minded people who were looking for pet clothes,” Nimisha explains.

Staying with trends

The Mumbai-based Petriot, founded by Shachi Mehta, handpicks styles and cuts inspired by international designers. We give pets a sophisticated look, she says.

“All outfits are finished with cotton so that not a single seam is in touch with the pet’s skin,” she adds.

Pet fashion across the world has always had a niche market — be it rhinestone collars, Swarovski harnesses, polo tees, gala gowns, crystal tuxedos and onesies.

Dressing up pets for events has gained popularity in India over the last five years, she says. “Indian outfits like lehenga, sherwani, saris, kurtas and Western outfits like tuxedos and gowns have become a must for pets for any occasion,” Shachi adds.

Lifestyle product

Delhi-based Zoomiez is trying to turn pet clothing into a lifestyle choice. Owner Vivan Chopra makes accessories as well. “In the summer, no one buys clothes for pets, but in the winter there is a boom in clothing sales. Accessories are a year-round thing,” he says.

Vivan talks about the challenges. “Pets of the same breed have five different body shapes. Their weight, ancestry and how they’ve been raised, all play a role. In clothing, we have sizes from small to XXL,” he lists out.

Understanding pets

For making clothes for animals, only soft material can be used — almost, always cotton. “We go with a cotton base so that the pet doesn’t get any allergies and rashes,” says Nimisha.

Understanding a dog’s structure takes time. “I took six months to figure out how to develop patterns for them. As compared to human body proportions — the shoulder line, back line, measurements and curves are different,” she adds.

Shachi researched the behaviour of both cats and dogs, and their likes and dislikes. “Fabrics, textures, stitching, and fits are skillfully designed to ensure that the pet can freely move,” she says. They also customise pet clothes to match their owners’ ensembles.

The process

Nimisha says designing pets’ clothes takes at least 15 days. “Pattern making takes say 4-5 days, after which comes fabric selection and other details that need to be put in,” she says.

A collection for Valentine’s Day is in the works. “Design development, brainstorming colour scheme and fabrics to be used are being discussed,” she says.

After the fabric and design are finalised, a photoshop edit of how the product will look with the fabric is done. Vendors are contacted, to see who can provide the best material at the best pricing. Sampling follows, after which the product is tested on own pets, Nimisha elaborates.

“We have 4-5 pets in our team. If an outfit has a harness that needs to be sturdy, we test it to see if it serves the purpose,” she says. Once the product is approved, it goes for bulk production. All the garments are handmade.

Shachi picks each theme based on seasons and trending styles and takes 2-3 weeks for a new collection. After fabrics and design are approved, a specially-trained tailor takes the pet’s measurements and begins making the outfit.

Accessories

Zoomiez makes leashes and collars. “In leashes, we add a padded handle or a ring for people to hang their keys and poop bags,” Vivan says.

Technical drawings are made, followed by an extensive process of sourcing the right material for the harness, leash or collar, after which print testing is done, to create a sharp, well-defined design.

Material

Apart from cotton, Nimisha “tries soft satin”. “If in a design the outside material is stiff, we put a nice cotton lining inside, so that there is no direct skin contact with the top fabric,” she adds.

Shachi uses fabrics that are natural and suited for pets — cotton, knits, silks, cotton knits, brocade and cotton jerseys can be found in her collections.

For Vivan, the material depends on the season. “At present, we’re using polar fleece for sweaters. We use cotton-based material and for some jackets, we use polyester. Some jackets come with a fleece lining,” he says.

Prices

Small bandannas and neck-kerchief: Rs 250 to Rs 550

Casual clothes: Rs 699 to Rs 2,200

Party and ethnic wear: Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500

Neck accessories : Rs 300 to Rs 1,250

(Prices vary according to customisation)

Cats vs dogs

“Sizing in cats is smaller. Patterns are the same. It is difficult to make cats wear clothes, as they keep moving. Thus their clothes should be designed without a lot of fastenings etc. It has to be an easy outfit like with a velcro strap or buttons on the back,” says Nimisha. Dogobow commonly uses velcro and loop ties and avoids zips.

Shachi adds that “outfits for cats must be easy to put on”, as they move through small spaces.