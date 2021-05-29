Fitbit watches may soon track your snoring

Most of the smartwatch brands market their products with features such as activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and those which promise long battery life, boast sleep tracking as well. But, there is no tier-1 branded watches that offer snoring tracking in the industry.

For some snoring is amusing and used to make fun of the person. But, many don't know that snoring is a serious health condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea. It is a sign of blockage that stops breathing and disturbs sleep. If not treated timely, people risk getting diabetes, obesity, hypertension, stroke, heart attack, and other cardiovascular health issues.

Now, Fitbit (owned by Google) is reportedly planning to release a software update with a new feature 'Snore & Noise Detect' to its smartwatches. Once upgraded, it will able to make use of the sensitive microphone and other sensors to measure the snoring sound not just the user but also the spouse sleeping beside you, reported Google9to5 citing the APK (Android Application Package), which is still under testing in the company.

Based on the sound level (decibels), Fitbit watches will categorise into five levels-- Very quiet (30 dBA or lower), Quiet (30–50 dBA), “Moderate” (50–70 dBA), Loud (70–90 dBA) and Very loud (90 dBA or higher).

This is a really good value-addition to the watch and helps users to understand their body health and also help them make a quick decision to go for a doctor's consultation and resolve it at the earliest.

In a related development, Google, which owns Fitbit has joined hands with Samsung to merge the latter's watch operating system Tizen with Wear OS.

Must read | Google I/O 2021 highlights: New Wear OS update, Android 12 and more

Both the companies have promised to make the Wear OS better and also ensure the hardware is well optimised to deliver the goods on par with the market leader Apple Watch.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 6 review: Best smart wearable money can buy

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.