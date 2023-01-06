Five books on furniture design

The History of Furniture: Twenty-Five Centuries of Style and Design in the Western Tradition

Author: John Morley

This page-turner goes through history, style, and design of furniture from antiquity to the present day. This has been elaborated with more than six hundred illustrations including photographs and drawings of furniture and also looks at its link with fine arts and architecture. In the book, the author discusses the Western tradition and the outside influences of China, Japan, India, Egypt, and Africa in furniture design. It is a good study of the 2,000-year tradition of furniture.

Read | Bathrooms as relaxing zones

Furniture Design: An Introduction to Development, Materials and Manufacturing

Author: Stuart Lawson

An extensive source of information for both students and furniture designers, ‘Furniture Design’ discusses ground-breaking modern and historical designs. It offers in-depth responses to designers’ queries about function, materials, manufacture, and sustainability. It integrates advice on all these topics — particularly material and manufacturing properties — in one comprehensible and organised volume. The book mentions many prominent modern furniture designers from across the world, and case studies to emphasise the significance of design processes that were driven by materials and manufacturing.

The Woodworker’s Guide To Furniture Design Author: Garth Graves

This book, which was written by a woodworker for other woodworkers, will show readers how to turn outstanding designs from their thoughts into workable drawings. It looks at designs of unique furniture that are sturdy, lovely, and proportionate. You will also come across details on how to develop a design philosophy, how to use size, shape, and style, and how to choose appropriate materials and tools in each design, and more.

Guerilla Furniture Design: How to Build Lean, Modern Furniture with Salvaged Materials

Author: Will Holman

It features 35 simple yet stylish projects that can be made from upcycled and salvaged materials like cardboard, metal, plastic, and wood. These include tables, chairs, lamps, and more, in varied styles. Some of these are cardboard cantilever chair, a license plate bowl, and a conduit coatrack. Stackable and easily portable, many of these can be made during the weekend, and include instructions for disassembly and disposal. If you are a person who would rather make furniture than buy, then these low-budget yet high-on-style designs are perfect.

Atlas of Furniture Design

Author: Kries Mateo

This book is an encyclopedic overview of history of modern furniture design. Over 1,700 objects by more than 500 designers and 121 manufacturers, and approximately 2,800 images, varying from elaborate object photographs to historical images documenting interiors, and related works of art and architecture are shown here. Designs spanning 230 years and key periods in design history, including early 19th century industrial furniture in bentwood and metal, Art Nouveau and Secessionist pieces, and the best of classical modernism and postwar design, and postmodern and contemporary pieces, have been mentioned here.