Five books on logo design

Logo Modernism

Author: Muller Jens

This book looks into a vast collection of 6,000 logos from 1940-1980. Ranging from media outfits to retail giants, airlines to art galleries, the book is organised into three chapters: Geometric, Effect, and Typographic. Each of these deals with sections such as alphabet, overlay, dots and squares. It includes a look at the history of logos, and an essay by R Roger Remington on modernism and graphic design. The book also includes designer profiles and instructive case studies with a detailed look at the

life and work of art directors and designers such as Paul

Rand, Yusaku Kamekura, and Anton Stankowski.

Principles of Logo Design: A Practical Guide to Creating Effective Signs, Symbols, and Icons

Author: George Bokhua

The author in this book shares the process of creating logotypes, which stand the test of time. The book covers tips on how to apply a strong, simple, and minimal design aesthetic to logo design, why gridding is important, and understanding the golden ratio and when to use it. You also learn how to sketch and refine logos through tracing, and then grid and execute a mark in Adobe Illustrator. Techniques to fine-tune and create visual integrity the logos are also shared.

Logo Design Love: A Guide to Creating Iconic Brand Identities

Author: David Airey

With more case studies, sketches, logos, tips for working with clients, and more insider stories, the second edition of ‘Logo Design Love’, has all the information to get the job done right.

The author explains how one can develop an iconic brand identity from start to finish, using client case studies from popular designers. David shares his personal experiences about working on projects, including sketches and final output of his own designs, and also uses the work of other designers such as Paula Scher (who designed logos for Citi and Microsoft Windows), Lindon Leader (creator of the current FedEx identity), as well as works from studios like Moving Brands, Pentagram, MetaDesign, Sagmeister & Walsh. The book will help designers understand how a logo works better than another and how to create iconic designs.

The Logo Design Idea Book

Authors: Gail Anderson and Steven Heller

Here one can find more about a good logo design, including insights into the logos of iconic brands, and basics of designing a logo. Key elements of good logo design, what works for graphic design and branding inspiration, and around 50 logo examples of good ideas in representation, reputation and identification, have been included in this book. The book’s chapters include: Give personality to letters, Develop a memorable monogram, Make a symbol carry the weight, Transform from one identity to another, etc.

Logo Design

Editor: Julius Wiedemann

The book acts like a guide and comprehensive catalogue to the world of logos. Across industry, media, music, the wide collection elaborates about the uncontainable power of a brand’s graphic representation. The pageturner includes thematic chapters that look at how text, image, and ideas must come together to form an eye-catching symbol.