Five books on music

<p><strong>The Violin</strong></p><p>Part of the A Little Book of the Orchestra series, ‘The Violin’ by Mary Auld and illustrator Elisa Paganelli was published in 2024 and spans 32 pages. It is ideal for children aged seven to nine. The book follows young violinist Lilu as she prepares for a concert while introducing readers to the history of the violin, how it is made and the role it plays within an orchestra. Combining storytelling, factual information and colourful illustrations, the book aims to encourage children to listen to and understand nuances of music around them.</p>.<p><strong>Gana-Bajana: Music of Hindu Gods</strong></p><p>Written by Devdutt Pattanaik, ‘Gana-Bajana: Music of Hindu Gods’ is a 22-page board book published in 2024 for children aged three and above. Through simple text and bright illustrations, it introduces young readers to musical instruments associated with Hindu deities, from Krishna’s flute to Shiva’s damaru, and Durga’s ghanti to Ravan’s lute. The book will help children understand the connection between music and traditions and spiritual life.</p>.<p><strong>The Music in George’s Head: George Gershwin Creates Rhapsody in Blue</strong></p><p>Suzanne Slade’s ‘The Music in George’s Head’, illustrated by Stacy Innerst, is a 48-page picture-book. It introduces children to composer George Gershwin and the creation of his iconic work, ‘Rhapsody in Blue’. The narrative explores how everyday sounds — from bustling streets and trains to jazz and ragtime rhythms — inspired his music. The book tries to give a peek into the creative process and learn how curiosity, observation and imagination can shape great music. It was published in 2016, and is ideal for readers aged six to 10.</p>.<p><strong>Ada’s Violin</strong></p><p>Written by Susan Hood and illustrated by Sally Wern Comport, Ada’s Violin is a 40-page picture book, first published in 2016, for children aged four to eight. Based on the true story of Ada Ríos from Paraguay, it follows a young girl who dreams of making music despite growing up in a community built around a landfill. When a music teacher begins creating instruments from recycled materials, Ada and other children get the opportunity to join an orchestra. The book shows how creativity, determination and a love for music can overcome even limited resources.</p>.<p><strong>Drum Dream Girl: How One Girl’s Courage Changed Music</strong></p><p>Published in 2015, this 48-page picture book by Margarita Engle, with illustrations by Rafael López, is suitable for children aged four to seven. Inspired by the life of Chinese-African-Cuban drummer Millo Castro Zaldarriaga, it tells the story of a girl who dreams of playing percussion instruments at a time when drumming was considered unsuitable for girls. Written in lyrical verse, the book celebrates perseverance, courage and the joy of music, while encouraging children to challenge stereotypes and pursue their passions regardless of societal expectations.</p>