Flipkart brings MarQ Falkon Aerbook laptop to India

Walmart-owned Flipkart launched a proprietary MarQ-branded slim laptop dubbed as Falkon Aerbook in India on January 10.

The new Falkon Aerbook flaunts a sleek design language measures just 16.5mm thickness and weighs 1.26kg. It sports a 13.3-inch LCD IPS screen with full HD resolution.

Inside, it is powered by Microsoft Windows 10 OS with Intel's 8th gen Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It can be expanded up to 1TB via an SSD slot. Also, it supports webcam for video chat.

As far as the battery is concerned, it comes with a 37W-hr cell and the company claims, it can last up to 5 hours.

The new Falkon Aerbook is slated to be put for sale on Flipkart on January 17 onwards for Rs 39,999.

Flipkart's MarQ Falkon Aerbook: Key features

Display: 13.3-inch full high definition and in-plane switching display offers a great viewing experience

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD storage + dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1 TB.

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5

Sensors: Precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support provides the seamless user experience

Battery: 37 W-hr battery with a life of up to 5hrs

Warranty: Door-step warranty support with 10000+ Pincode coverage, highly-skilled technical specialists and genuine spares replacement. With call centre operations supported 12/7 from 9 AM to 9 PM.

