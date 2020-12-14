Flipkart brings Nokia PureBook X14 laptop series to India

After Android smart TVs, Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday (December 14) launched the Nokia-branded PureBook X14 laptop series in India.

The Nokia PureBook X14 sports a sleek 16.8mm form factor and weighs just 1.1 kg. It flaunts a 14-inch full HD LED-backlight screen, 250 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle with image consistency and colour accuracy. With just 4.88mm bezel, it has 86% screen-to-body ratio. It also boasts Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound system immersive audio-visual experience.

Nokia PureBook runs Windows 10 Home Plus OS powered by 10th gen Intel Core i5 with up to 4.2 GHz CPU speed, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD storage and promises to offer up to eight hours of battery life and comes with 65W charger.

It also comes incorporated with Integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1 GHz Turbo GPU, 4K Support Enabled, Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, and Intel Clear Video HD Technology.



Nokia PureBook X14. Credit: Flipkart



Other notable aspects include Face Unlock with Windows Hello-certified HD IR Webcam, Backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, 1.4 mm Key Travel, Precision touchpad with multiple gesture options.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 support, USB 3.1 x 2 , USB 2.0 x 1, USB type C 3.1 x 1, HDMI x 1, RJ45 x 1, Audio Jack out x 1 and MIC In x 1.

Nokia PureBook X14 costs Rs. 59,990 and will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.