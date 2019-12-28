Flipkart Snapdragon Sale: Asus phones get big price cut

Asus in collaboration with Qualcomm and Flipkart is hosting Snapdragon Sale in India.

It is offering lucrative discounts and exchange deals on popular flagship phones. Additionally, consumers can avail EMI options-- 3 or 6 months.

Asus 6Z is available in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 and Rs 34,999 against MRP-- Rs 35,999, Rs 38,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. Consumers can also claim up to Rs 4,000 extra discount via exchange deal. Furthermore, ICICI credit card holders are entitled to get 10% instant discount.

Asus 6Z is one of the most feature-rich phones in its class. It has an innovative motorised camera and makes good use of technology. It takes the finest vertical panoramic images and also the motion tracking is just genius.

It also has the powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and is backed by a massive 5000mAh cell that can offer two days of battery life under mixed usage.

Read more | Asus 6Z review: Good mix of camera innovation and power

Flipkart is also offering Snapdragon 845-powered Asus 5Z in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +256GB storage for Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. That's Rs 3,000 less than the MRP. Also, there is 10% instant discount offer for ICICI credit cardholders in addition to EMI options.

Key features of Asus 5Z

Snapdragon 845 Processor

Dual Rear Camera with IMX 363 Sony Sensor

Full HD+ 19:9 Display

Android 10 update support

The company is also giving similar benefits for the popular mid-range Max M2 and M1 phone series.

Asus Max M2 is being offered in two variants-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively, Rs 500 less than the MRP. Consumers with ICICI cards can claim 10% discount.

Key features of Asus Max M2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

13MP+2MP rear camera setup+ 8MP front snapper

4,000mAh battery

6.26-inch HD+ display

As far the Asus Max M1 is concerned, consumers get the same Rs 500 off (against MRP) and 10% discount (ICICI credit cards only) extra offers. They can choose between three configurations-- 3GB RAM +32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage -- Rs 6,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Key features of Asus Max M1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

13MP primary camera + 8MP front shooter

4,000mAh battery

5.45-inch HD+ display

