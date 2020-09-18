Flipkart's Disney+Hotstar one-year subscription offer for Rs 99 a glitch, not a scam

For the one day, social media platforms and messenger applications were abuzz with chatter on Flipkart's lucrative deal on Disney+Hotstar subscription for Rs 99 against the MRP Rs 1,499.

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament set to kick-off on September 19, Rs 99 deal on one year Disney+Hotstar was too good an offer to miss out. It can be noted that IPL matches in India via mobile can be viewed only on the yearly subscription of either Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399) or Disney+ Hotstar Premium Rs 1,499.

Predictably, many lapped up on the offer, but to their dismay, nobody was able to get promitional code within a stipulated time of 24 hours and got canceled. And, there is was no refund.

Also, the official Disney+Hotstar handle on Twitter has called it as an unofficial listing.

"Hi! This was not an official listing. If you have made the purchase, please contact Flipkart Support for cancellation and refund," Disney+Hostar Help support said on Twitter

Several people took to Twitter to vent their anger on Flipkart and Hotstar+Disney handles. DH reached out to Flipkart to check if the promotional offer was real or scam conjured by cyber criminals. The company has confirmed that it was indeed promoted on the e-commerce, but it was a glitch and assured to refund all the cancelled transactions soon.

Is this some kind of Joke? Hotstar Selling Premium Subscription at INR 99 on Flipkart? How Valid and True is this? Pls Update? @Flipkart @hotstar_helps @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/AzoroILHQZ — Mihir Pandya (@IamMihirPandya) September 17, 2020

"The Disney Hotstar subscription offer was due to an unexpected error. We apologize for the inconvenience. All orders cancelled will be refunded," Flipkart spokesperson said to DH.

This story aside. We advise our readers to be wary of lucrative deals be it on e-commerce or jackpot money message in your email/messenger app inbox. Do not click any website links or share any financial details to an unknown sender.

Also, always install apps from either Google Play for Android phones or Apple App Store for iPhones, iPads. Also, exercise caution while visiting websites with just 'http'. Be sure the website has 'https' in the URL.

