Foldable Apple iPhone testing underway, possibly debut in 2022

Since 2019, World's leading mobile maker, Samsung has already introduced three Galaxy Fold series phones to the market. Except for a few reports of work underway on folding design patents, there was no concrete evidence to show Apple seriously working on a foldable iPhone.

Now, news from Taiwan is coming that Apple may have formally joined the race to bring its own foldable iPhone as early as 2022.

Citing supply chain insiders, Economic Daily claims Apple is testing key components such as the screen and bearings of the folding mobile. Unlike the laptop, which sees less open-and-close operations on daily basis, the foldable iPhone will see more of such action. So, Apple has set the target of 100,000 plus fold operations, which is an approximate number of times, a consumer will operate in the entirety of the phone cycle.

It can be noted that Samsung tests the Galaxy Fold series by flipping open and close, more than 200,000 times to check its flexibility and durability of the hinge and the bendable screen under lab conditions.

We believe, Apple is likely to increase the flip open-and-close test numbers to match Samsung's testing method if not more in the coming months. Understandably, folding iPhone will be an expensive mobile and it will hurt the company's brand value if the debutant iPhone with new form factor fails within few weeks of usage.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even Samsung faced this crisis with the first-generation Galaxy Fold, but came out better with its successor and continues to make good business in the global markets.

The Cupertino company has sent some samples for further testing screens and bearing components to two of its primary OEM partners-- Hon Hai (and Foxconn) and Nippon Nippon.

Also, Apple is still undecided on the material to use either normal OLED or advanced micro-LED, and depending on these two, the company has to decide the proper method to assemble and also balance the cost of making and source the raw materials.

