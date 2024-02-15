Food for Thought

Be mindful of the play of the mind and how it generates thoughts. You’ll see, soon under your scrutiny, the mind will slow down, then still and right itself. Thinking is what the mind does and it is a tiring occupation when not done right. If we let tainted, stale and fetid thoughts reside in our mind, they will corrupt it. Awareness of what we let inside our mind and how we process it is the first step towards a robust mind.