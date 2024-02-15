Food for Thought

Most of us are becoming increasingly conscious of what we eat. Media relentlessly bombards us with all kinds of diets and nutritional advice and we skim through all of that seeking what fits us best.
We look for organic food, for fresh healthy meals, foods with nutritional value that make us feel light and energized. If a food item is past its ‘use by’ date we discard it.
We minimise keeping junk food and snacks in our homes so that we are not tempted and work hard towards maintaining healthy lifestyles. Food, however, is only one part of a healthy diet. I wonder if we lend the same considerations we have towards our body to our mind.
Do we consider deeply what we ingest into our mind? Do we stop to consider the value of a thought? Do we consider its ‘use by’ date or think deeply about how it will impact our mind?
When we can be so particular about what we eat we ought to be equally careful about what we think. Both impact us body and soul and we owe it to ourselves to live hearty lives.
Equanimity of the mind begins by being mindful of our thoughts; what you must keep, for how long and what you must discard.
When you find yourself in a tug of war, simply pause for a few moments. Take a few deep breaths. Ask yourself, “What am I thinking right now? Is it worth my time? What will happen if I stop this though?
Be mindful of the play of the mind and how it generates thoughts. You’ll see, soon under your scrutiny, the mind will slow down, then still and right itself. Thinking is what the mind does and it is a tiring occupation when not done right. If we let tainted, stale and fetid thoughts reside in our mind, they will corrupt it. Awareness of what we let inside our mind and how we process it is the first step towards a robust mind.
An adage from the Moon by the Window by Shodo Harada Roshi observes; “When a single flower blooms, it is spring throughout the world”. Every little thing matters. Just as the morsel we put in our mouth builds us, similarly, what we think, we become.