For a grand dinner setting

Bronze shades

This 69-piece set made in bronze, consists of plates, tablespoons, glasses, jumbo jug, spoons, forks, half plates, serving tray, handis with lid, pudding plates and bowls.

Gold patterns

This dinner set in a Rochelle gold pattern from Noritake, has 21 pieces in it. The set contains plates, fruit saucers, and an oval platter.

Royal touch

This set from Noritake, called the Heart collection royal palace dinner set, has an elegant design on it.

Silver scenes

This pure silver dinner set includes a 8” thali, two bowls, a halwa plate, a glass and spoon.

Blue beats

This Mehran gold rimmed dinner set made of ceramic, inspired by the blue macaw, consists of 82 pieces. It includes plates, bowls, and platters.

Leafy affair

This luxury set has a classy gold leaf design on it. From starter to dessert plates, it has it all.