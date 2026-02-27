<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Holi gulaal bomb box</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">This harmless-looking, impractical joke box splashes organic gulaal when opened. Perfect for friends and family who enjoy a good laugh. Rs 399 on fnp.com </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Silver Holi mini pichkari and bucket gift box</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">This set of two Holi decor pieces is crafted from German silver and includes one balti (bucket) and one functional pichkari (water gun). Rs 495 on nestasia.in</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>The festive splash Holi gift set</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">In this gift box, you will get thandai powder packets, three gulaal colours, and a golden balti and pichkari set. Rs 849 on fnp.com</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Clean up</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">This set comprises a bath soap, face wash, and detergent specially designed to remove colour stains from skin and garments. It also includes two packs of Holi colours. Rs 799 on gharsoaps.com</p>