Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Four unique Holi accessories under Rs 1,000

Holi gulaal bomb box: This harmless-looking, impractical joke box splashes organic gulaal when opened. Perfect for friends and family who enjoy a good laugh.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 21:40 IST
HoliMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us