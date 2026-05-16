From Sudha Murty to Bao Phi, four books on family

<p><strong>Grandparents’ Bag of Stories</strong></p>.<p>Written by Sudha Murty, this illustrated collection is about a group of children spending their holidays with their grandparents in a small town. Every evening, their grandmother narrates stories filled with humour, kindness, cleverness, and life lessons. The 192-page book captures the warmth of intergenerational family bonds and the joy of sharing stories of kings and cheats, princesses, monkeys and mice and scorpions and hidden treasures, within Indian families. It features short chapters and colourful illustrations suitable for younger readers.</p>.<p><strong>A Different Pond</strong></p>.<p>This award-winning picture book by Bao Phi tells the story of a young boy who goes fishing with his father before sunrise. As they sit quietly by the pond, the father shares memories of his life in Vietnam and the struggles of immigrant families. The story explores love, sacrifice, and the quiet ways families care for one another. Thi Bui’s illustrations add emotional depth and warmth to the narrative.</p>.<p><strong>My Dad</strong></p>.<p>Narrated by a child who adores his father, the picture book by Anthony Browne describes dad as brave, funny, strong, and capable of anything. Through imaginative comparisons and playful illustrations, the story celebrates the way children often see their parents as larger-than-life heroes. The simple text and expressive artwork make it an engaging family-themed read for younger children.</p>.<p><strong>The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street</strong></p>.<p>Set in Harlem, this charming novel by Karina Yan Glaser follows the five Vanderbeeker siblings as they try to convince their grumpy landlord not to evict their family before Christmas. The children come up with increasingly creative plans, leading to funny mishaps and touching moments. Filled with cosy illustrations and memorable characters, the story highlights sibling relationships, community, and the meaning of home.</p>