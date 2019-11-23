Gadgets Weekly: Amazon Echo Flex, Vivo Y19 and more

Top consumer electronics majors such as Amazon, Vivo, Xiaomi, Sony and others launched a new line of smart speakers, mobiles, cameras, and related accessories in India this week (November 17-23).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Amazon Echo Flex:

Echo Flex owners can use voice commands with trigger word 'Alexa', to control compatible smart home devices. You just have to say 'Alexa, switch on the lights' or 'Alexa, turn off the AC' and other commands.

It works with devices such as smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, Syska LED, Oakter, TP-Link and more. It can plug into any standard electrical outlet and thanks to built-in USB-A port, people can charge their phone (7.5W) or any other device. Like other Echo devices, owners can connect the Echo Flex to their preferred speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable for higher audio output. It costs Rs 2,999.

New Vivo Y19 and U20 series



Vivo Y19 launched in India (Picture credit: Vivo)



The Vivo Y19 comes with triple camera module-- a primary 16MP (F1.78 aperture), secondary 8MP (F2.2) and a 2MP (F2.4) for macro shots-- on rear-side with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (F2.0) snapper.

Another notable aspect of the Vivo Y19 is the 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one-and-half days easily under mixed usage. The retail package also comes with an 18W fast charger. It costs Rs 13,990.

On the other hand, Vivo U20 is the photography-centric budget. It boasts an Artificial Intelligence-powered triple camera-- primary 16MP (with Sony IMX499 sensor), super ultra-wide-angle 8MP and a 2MP (for macro shots).



Vivo U20 series launched in India (Picture credit: Vivo India)



On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera and with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers feature. It costs Rs 10,990.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i:

Xiaomi's Mi Band 3i sports a 0.78-inch display, up 0.42-inch over the predecessor. It has an AMOLED screen with touch support. It also gets a bigger 110mAh cell and offers up to 20 days of battery life under normal usage.



The new Mi Band 3i launched in India (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



As far as the durability is concerned, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 3i is water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 metres in depth for 10 minutes), meaning you can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and also in showers without any worries.

Sony's new APS-C mirrorless camera



Alpha 6100 model ILCE-6100 series (Picture Credit: Sony)



Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony announced two new additions to its α (Alpha) APS-C series of mirrorless cameras with the launch of the Alpha 6600 (model ILCE-6600) and Alpha 6100 (model ILCE-6100). The company claims the new cameras boast Sony’s proprietary advanced technologies and offer good autofocus performance, high quality images and also support the latest video technologies.

Besides the new APS-C Mirrorless Cameras (Alpha 6600) and (Alpha 6100), Sony also introduced two new APS-C zoom lenses in the G Lens series for its E-mount line-up, including the E 16-55mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens and the E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens.



E 16–55 mm f/2.8 G lens series (Picture credit: Sony)



The new Alpha 6100 Camera (Body Only) cost Rs 64,990. The A6600 shooter is priced Rs 1,17,990, E 16-55mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens and the E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens, are priced Rs 75,990 and Rs 1,02,490, respectively.

All the new Sony products are available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores and major electronic stores across India.

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s series

After days of teasing, Realme launched the flagship X2 Pro in India.

The new Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.



Realme X2 Pro series launched (Picture Credit: Realme India/Twitter)



Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB RAM+ 128GB UFS 3.0/ 12GB RAM+ 256GB UFS 3.0, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVooC fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with 64MP primary camera (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, F1.8 aperture), LED flash, EIS, 13MP Telephoto lens (with 1/3.4-inch sensor, 1μm pixel size, F2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro), 8MP 115-degree ultra-wide-angle( 1/3.13″-inch lens with 1.4μm pixel size, F2.2 aperture), 2MP depth sensor (with F2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size) with 960fps slow-motion.

On the front, it features 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, F2.0 aperture and 1.0μm pixel size. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 64GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. They can be purchased on November 26 onwards. There will also be Master Edition (with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage) for Rs 44,999 and will be released in December.



Realme 5s series launched in India (Picture Credit: Realme India/Twitter)



On the other hand, the Realme 5s comes with 6.51-inch HD+ (1600x720p) with Gorilla Glass 3 shield, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1, triple camera -- 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, F1.8 aperture)+ 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (F2.25 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP for macro (F2.4 aperture), 13MP front camera with F2.0 aperture and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger. It comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Syska Power Gain 100 Power Bank



Syska power bank launched in India (Picture Credit: Syska)



The Syska Power Gain 100 Power Bank comes with high-density polymer cell, discharge & overcharge protection, a capacity of 10,000 mAh and dual input & output ports that allow users to charge multiple devices at the same time. The power bank is available in multiple colors and is priced at Rs. 1,599 and is available across all leading retail outlets in the country.

Anker Qi-Certified 10W 'Wireless Charging Pad’

The highlight of the new Anker charging pad is the Fast Charge Mode. It can power up the devices up to 2X faster.



Anker wireless pad launched in India (Picture credit: Anker)



The Wireless Pad also comes with Breathing LEDs that indicate device and charger status. The indicator will turn off when charging is complete. Its anti-slip surface and soft protective edges keep the phone from sliding off during charging.

While putting to charge, there is no need to remove Cases/Covers, as it can deliver charging power directly through cases up to 5mm thick. The exclusive Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology ensures advanced Safety features; Temperature Control, Overcurrent Protection, Over Voltage Protection and more, ensuring total protection for the devices and usage, the company claims.

The Qi-certified charging Pad is Compatible to most of the devices and comes with along 18 Months Warranty & 3ft Micro USB Cable. The product in black is available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India for Rs 3,499.

