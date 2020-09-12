Gadgets Weekly: Fastrack audio sunglasses, Motorola soundbars and more

Technology majors such as Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Poco and Fastrack among others launched new smartphones, gaming consoles and related accessories such as smart audio glasses, soundbars, wireless speakers, and more this week(September 6- September 12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Fastrack audio sunglasses

The new Fastrack audio sunglasses come features Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity with a range of 30ft and offers Android & Apple IOS interfaces for navigation and music. It has a rechargeable battery and up to 3 hours of playback. It has a mic for taking calls on the go. It has polarized glasses with UV 400 protection to shield against harmful sun rays. It costs Rs 3,4999.



Fastrack sunglasses. Credit: Fastrack



Motorola's new soundbars

Motorola launched the new AmphisoundX range of Soundbars and Home Theatres. It has two variants- a fully Wireless 200W 5.1 Soundbar with subwoofer & surround sound speakers, and a 100W Soundbar- for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 7,499, respectively and will be available on Flipkart from Sept 14

The Motorola AmphisoundX 200 W Soundbar sports a premium design glass top touch panel, a wireless subwoofer, and wireless surround-sound speakers. It features a 72 W soundbar with 6 x 2.75-inch front-firing drivers; a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier; 24W surround left & right wireless satellites with 3-inch drivers; optimized frequency response for distortion-free sound; and supremely powerful down-firing 80 W subwoofer with 8-inch bass driver – all of which combine to offer an enjoyable audio experience.



Motorola's fully Wireless AmphisoundX 200W 5.1 Soundbar with subwoofer & surround sound speakers. Credit: Flipkart



The device also comes with HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity enabled for 4K audio and 5.1 channel to create a true cinematic experience. Users will also have an option to select their desired sound effects using the hotkeys on the remote.

On the other hand, Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar is an ultra-portable device that features wide spaced 2.25-inch front-firing drivers in the 50 W soundbar; a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier (AMP); and a 50 W subwoofer with the 6.5-inch bass driver, which promises good audio quality. This 60cm soundbar comes with HDMI ARC and optical connectivity; Bluetooth 5.0; AUX and USB ports for all-round connectivity.



Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W speakers. Credit: Motorola



Whirlpool's new refrigerator

Whirlpool's new Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators is powered by advanced Adaptive Intelligence Technology.

With the state-of-the-art IntelliSensors, powerful microprocessor, and proprietary algorithms, the advanced Adaptive Intelligence technology continuously senses, adapts and controls the temperature and humidity inside the refrigerator for superior performance.

It has 3D Airflow technology-based air tower, strategically placed vents, and air boosters to circulate cold air uniformly; the cold air does not hit the food items directly, thereby minimizing moisture loss and extending freshness, the company claims.



The new Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators. Credit: Whirlpool



It also promises up to 15 days of the extended freshness of vegetables and other perishable items, prevention of up to 99% bacterial growth, prevention of excessive ripening, best in class vitamin prevention, and up to seven days of dairy freshness.

Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators are available in 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish for Rs 39,800 and Rs 47,250, respectively.

Oraimo Smartwatch Tempo 1S

Tempo 1S features a 1.3-inch HD full touchscreen, all-rounded fitness tracking features that continuously monitors the heart rate, track steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt in different training modules, and monitor sleeping pattern. It also comes equipped with six different training modes- Running, Jump Rope, Pingpong, Riding, Badminton and Tennis that makes it your perfect partner for sports and health monitoring.

Tempo 1S is splash, water, and dust resistant and tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67. It comes with a smooth-flush alloy case and a soft, skin-friendly strap, It can last up to 20 days. Adding on to the exterior and convenience, the strap of the Smartwatch comes with an in-built USB port, ensuring ease of plugging and charging. It costs Rs 2,299.



Oraimo smart devices. Credit: Oraimo



Oraimo TWS FreePods 2

The new Oraimo FreePods 2 comes with 13mm sound drivers, with a perfect blend of deep bass, natural mids, and detailed treble.

Each of the Oraimo FreePods 2 comes with a 37mAh battery. The Oraimo FreePods 2 is coupled with an attractive portable charging case that boasts a 500mAh battery that promises six full charges to the Wireless FreePods 2. In total, FreePods 2 delivers 24.5 hours of extended playtime, up to 82 hours of standby time, and three hours of talk time in a go.

It supports Bluetooth version V5.0 that helps them pair instantly with the nearby devices, making the whole experience hassle-free. It also features low audio latency ensuring no risk of signal loss along with a convenient and intuitive touch control feature that comes without any physical buttons. It packs an advanced concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to effortlessly answer the calls, and adjust the music. The one-stop pairing function ensures that after the initial set-up, the Oraimo FreePods 2 will automatically connect with your device once removed from the charging case. It costs Rs 1,799.

Vingajoy SP – 6560 wireless speaker

The new SP – 6560 5W metal wireless speaker costs Rs 1,599. The company says this speaker is small in Size and Superior in Bass. It is available in 4 different colors so you can pick the one that suits your taste.



Vingajoy SP – 6560 wireless speaker. Credit: Vingajoy



The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices within 11 meters of range. It is backed by a 400 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 8 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.

Huawei MatePad T8

Huawei's new MatePad T8 is budget Android tablet. comes with 8-inch HD+ (1280 x 800p) LCD screen, MediaTek MT8768 octa-core processor with IMG GE8320 650 GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB (expandable up to 512GB), Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1, primary 5MP (AF f/2.2 aperture) camera on the back,a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) front snapper and 5100mAh with 5W charging support. It comes in two variants-- LTE and Wi-Fi only-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively on Flipkart.



The new Huawei MatePad T8. Credit: Huawei



Goldmedal Wi-Fi Router + Extender

Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender is a modular device. It can be easily installed into a switch plate. The device can function in various modes depending on the user's need— such as router mode, access point, repeater bridge, and repeater. It also has an inbuilt USB port that can be used for charging devices. It operates at a frequency of 2.4 GHz and offers a transfer rate of 300 Mbps. It costs Rs 7,899.



Goldmedal Wi-Fi Router + Extender. Credit: Goldmedal



Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band

The new Redmi Smart Band is a light smart wearable and weighs just 13g. It comes with 5 ATM water-resistant certifications, meaning it can survive water pressure up 50 metres for close to 10 minutes.



The new Redmi Smart Band. Credit: Xiaomi



It features a 1.08-inch LCD colour display, more than 50 personalised dials, can track multiple sports activities, 24/7 heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, offers real-time notifications provided it is paired with a phone via the Xiaomi Wear app and offers close to 14-day battery life and supports direct USB Type-A port charging. It costs Rs 1,599.

Poco M2

It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and P2i water-repellant nano-coating.

Poco M2 features 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 System-on-Chip (SoC) backed by 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 10-based MIUI 11 OS, 6GB RAM (LPPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB storage (eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 18W charger. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Poco M2 launched in India. Credit: Poco India



It also an AI quad-camera module-- main 13MP (with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP 118.2-degree wide-angle sensor ( f/2.2), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, full HD video recording capability and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, face unlock capability and night mode option. Poco M2 series price starts at Rs 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy M51

It comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) super AMOLED Infinity-O display (with Corning Gorilla Glass 3), peak brightness up to 420 nits, 20:9 aspect ratio, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor with Adreno 618 graphics, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB) and Android 10-based One UI 2.1 OS.

Samsung Galaxy M51 boasts a 7,000mAh battery, the biggest we have seen in a tier-1 branded phone in India. With such a high capacity cell, the Galaxy M51 can be able to run for three days easily under normal usage.



The new Galaxy M51. Credit: Samsung



It comes with a 25W super-fast charger that can charge the phone from zero to 100% under two hours. That's a value-addition feature, which will save a lot of time power up the phone. Also, the Galaxy M51 supports the reverse charging and comes with a Type-C to Type-C cable.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola has taken feedback from consumers on shortcomings of the 2019-series Razr and has made tweaks to the successors to make it more durable and user-friendly in terms of interface for doing day-to-day tasks.



The new Motorola Razr 5G. Credit: Motorola



The new Razr comes with a tapered chin, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and new hinge, which offer aesthetic and functional changes for an easy, one-handed experience.

On the front, the new Motorola Razr flaunts 6.2-inch HD+ (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen having a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen resolution like the predecessor is the same and given the phone's expensive price-tag, it would have been better for the company to offer Quad HD or full HD+. Also, it houses a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, but, it is not par with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2.

Microsoft Surface Duos

The Surface Duos comes with a shiny engraving of the company's iconic Windowpane logo. Whereas the other panel's shell is clean and looks smooth with snow-white paint. Overall, it has a minimalistic design and yet easily identifiable as a Microsoft premium device with a single glance.

When unfurled, despite the gaping space between the two screens, the interface makes it look like a digital notebook. Together, the screens measure 8.1-inch (diagonally), and the individual panel measures 5.6-inch. The right panel has a power button, which is placed between a fingerprint sensor at the bottom and volume rockers on the top.

This flexibility allows the owner to use the phone single-screen mode and operate it more like a phone and in the dual-screen mode, you can have a keyboard panel at the bottom and compose message/email on the top.



Surface Duos released. Credit: Microsoft



Microsoft's new mobile handset Duos runs Google's Android 10 mobile OS, unlike the other Surface gadgets, which come with Windows OS. Inside, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, adaptive 11MP sensor (with f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84-degree diagonal FOV optimized with AI) and a 3,577mAh with 18W charger in-box.

Microsoft Surface Duos is being offered in two storage variants-- 128GB and 256GB-- $1,399.99/approx. Rs 1,02,945 (or for $46.67/around Rs 3,432/month) and $1,499.99/roughly Rs 1,10,298 (or $50/ around Rs 3,677/month) in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. On the front, it has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2260 x 816p) super AMOLED cover display with a pixel density of 386 ppi (pixels per inch).



The new Galaxy Z Fold2 series. Credit: Samsung



When unfurled, it opens into a gigantic 7.6-inch ultra-thin QXGA+(2208 x 1768p) 2X dynamic AMOLED infinity flex screen with a 22.5:18 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 373ppi.

Under-the-hood, It houses a 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor (3.0GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8Ghz) and will be available with the same chipset across global markets. It is backed by Android 10 OS, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charger (Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA) and supports wireless power share feature. It costs Rs 1,49,999.

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S launched

Microsoft in a bid to appease all segments of the customer base has launched two new consoles-- Series S and Series X with apt pricing of Rs 34,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.



Xbox Series X and Series S launched. Credit: Xbox



Though the consoles have different specifications, they support all the old games (up to four generations back), newly released, and future titles too.

