Gadgets Weekly: Moto E6, Vivo Y90, Ubon SP-135 and more

India, being the world's fastest-growing smartphone market, offers a lot of opportunities for big and small to compete and entice consumers with feature-rich mobiles and related accessories with cost-effective price tags.

This week, India witnessed the launch of several products ranging from phones to speakers from top brands such as Vivo, Lenovo, Zoook, and others.

Here are top gadgets launched in India this week (July 21-27):

Vivo Y90:

Vivo's new budget phone Y90 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ display and on the back, it flaunts a polycarbonate shell.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 12nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek (MT6761) Helio A22 quad-core processor backed by Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and 4030mAh battery, which more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses 8MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, LED flash and a 5MP snapper with F1.8 aperture. Other stipulated features include Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi, FM radio and supports OTG.

It costs Rs 6,990 and will be available in Black and Gold color variants across all offline partner stores and major e-commerce websites from July 27 onward.

Lenovo Tab V7:

Lenovo's Tab V7 was originally unveiled in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in February and now it is finally available in India.

Lenovo Tab V7 sports a 6.97-inch full HD display and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage with the option to expand up to 128GB via microSD card. It also comes packed with 13MP primary camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP front shooter for video chat. It also supports SIM for calling and texting.



Lenovo Tab V7; picture credit: Lenovo India



It comes in two variants -3GB RAM+ 32GB ROM & 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM--for Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990 respectively. Lenovo Tab V7 will also be available in a special variant with IRIS recognition technology for government and enterprises, the company said.

Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus:

Zoooks' ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus speakers feature dual high-performance drivers and can deliver 40W sound output. It also has special light systems that flash accordingly to match the tone of the music. The speakers also feature an ON/OFF switch to control multi-color racing lights while the music plays. It also comes with a wireless microphone.

The speakers are equipped with a built-in FM receiver and compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices including Apple, iPhone, and iPod, most Android devices and other smart devices for simple wireless audio streaming.



Zoook ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus



The Rocker Thunder Plus also features an onboard USB reader and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or plug-in any device via Aux. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides for extended playback and music streaming of 4 hours on a full charge. The speakers are also bundled with a remote for ease of use and convenience. It costs Rs 4,180 and will be available in black colour in both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Ubon SP-135 multi-purpose speaker:

The SP-135 speaker comes with a 2000 mAh battery with a playtime of up to 15 hrs. It is compatible with laptops and mobiles.



Ubon SP-135 Bluetooth speaker



A notable aspect of the speaker is it packs a selfie stick with 360-degree rotation support. Additionally, it also works as a power bank with reverse charging capability and also a torch with LED flashlight. Ubon SP-135 costs Rs 2,499.

Moto E6:

Lenovo-owned Motorola also made surprise announcement of Moto E6.

Motorola's new Moto E6 flaunts a 5.5-inch HD+ (1440x720p) Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 296 ppi (pixels per inch). And to power the phone, it comes with a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims, is enough to offer 29 hours in a single full charge. The device supports 5W charger.



Moto E6; picture credit: Motorola



It features 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core CPU with Adreno 505 graphics engine and is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 256GB). It also boasts 13MP primary camera with F2.0 aperture, PDAF(Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD video recording capability and a 5MP front snapper with F2.0 aperture.

Motorola Moto E6 costs $149.99 (approx. Rs 10,328) and will be initially available in the US, Canada this summer. There is no word on when the new budget phone will come to India or any other global market just yet.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.