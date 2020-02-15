Gadgets Weekly: Nikon D6, Galaxy S20 and more

Popular consumer electronics major such as Samsung, Nikon, Xiaomi, Zoook and among others launched new phones, camera and related accessories this week (February 9-15)

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nikon D6

Nikon launched the new D6 DSLR series camera. It boasts a 20.8MP CMOS sensor and is assisted by the all-selectable cross sensor 105-point AF. With this, the camera lets the user capture moments at around 14fps with AF/AE tracking.

Under-the-hood, it houses the Expeed 6 image-processor and if the company is to believed, the Nikon D6 camera can capture high-resolution images with less noise, even with ISO set to high. This will result in crisp quality images with the subject looking sharper.

"When the subject is moving erratically and swiftly, take advantage of the ‘Wide’ selection in single-point AF and dynamic-area AF modes to avoid focusing on the background yet keep the subject in focus. Focus points in group-area AF can also be customised while auto-area AF allows for one to set the focus starting point," Nikon said.

With the Nikon D6, silent photography in full megapixels is made available in live view photography – shoot up to approximately 10.5-fps3 with auto exposure (AE) tracking. For environments where the camera is on a tripod and mechanical blur can occur, the silent time-lapse and interval time photography are the nifty features that comes in handy, the company added.

The new Nikon D6 will be available at MRP of Rs 5,19,995.

Netgear Nighthawk Tri-band AX12



Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Credit: Netgear)



It comes with fast Wi-Fi 6 speed with up to 10.8Gbps Combined Wireless Speed – 12-Stream Tri-band Wi-Fi with combined wireless speeds up to 10.8Gbps (1.2 + 4.8 + 4.8Gbps). It comes with a Nighthawk App and users can easily set up the router and get more out of the Wi-Fi router. It also offers remote access to manage the network away from home.

Netgear's new Wi-Fi router houses a 64-bit 1.8Ghz optimized processor and promises to offer smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming – ideal for Gigabit internet speeds. Additionally, it has Dynamic QoS - Prioritizes network traffic for uninterrupted video streaming for applications like YouTube, Netﬂix & others.

It features Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G - 2.5 times the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or internet connectivity. It comes with a Gigabit Ethernet ports and has the ability to aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently. It costs Rs 74,999.

Redmi 8A dual and Redmi power bank series



Redmi power bank series (Credit: Redmi India/Twitter)



The new Redmi power bank series is based on Lithium Polymer and comes with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacities for Rs 799 and Rs 1,499.

They come with a sturdy case to protect from overheating and short circuits. Also, it is said to offer a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device.

An interesting thing about the Redmi power bank is that it comes with a double-tap charging type switch feature. When the user presses the power button twice in a quick time, it transforms to slow charging mode, which comes handy to charge small accessories such as Bluetooth-based earphones.

The key difference between the two variants is that the 20,000mAh model supports 18W charging and the 10,000mAh supports 10W charging.



Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India (Credit: Redmi India/Twitter)



On the other hand, the Redmi 8A Dual sports a 6.22-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display, pixel density of 270 (pixels per inch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 8MP front snapper, wireless FM modem and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two days under normal usage. Also, it ships with Type C-based 10W charger out-of-the-box. The price starts at Rs 6,499.

Read more | Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, power banks launched in India

Inbase Urban Fit & Urban Beep smartwatches

Audio-system maker Inbase forayed into the smart wearable business in India with the launch of the Urban Fit and Urban Beep series. Both the smartwatches come with biometric sensors to measure the vitals such as Heart Rate, calories, sPO2 as well as the steps walked. With Bluetooth 4.0 & 4.2 connectivity respectively, they can connect swiftly with iOS and Android Smartphones.



Urban Fit series (Credit: Inbase)



They come with a waterproof and shock-resistant IPX 68 certifications. The Urban Fit and Urban Beep boast multi touch screen and single-touch sensor respectively. Users can track daily health and fitness activities through the device or on the companion phone through the app.

The devices come with a training mode which is handy while cycling, trekking and running on tracks, etc. One can even access their social media notifications via these smartwatches. They come with a battery capacity of 150 & 180 mAh, respectively and can get fully charged in 90 minutes and stay powered up for 5- 7 Days (use time). While Urban Fit can give a standby of 15 Days, Urban Beep provides a standby time of 30 days.



Urban Beep (Credit:Inbase)



The Urban Fit and Beep costs Rs 4,999 and Rs 3,999, respectively and are backed with a 12-month warranty.

Zoook Thunder Pro Bluetooth speaker



Thunder Pro speaker (Credit: Zoook)



The new Zoook Thunder Pro Bluetooth Party speaker houses a powerful 30 Watts speakers and deep bass support.

It also comes with flashing LED DJ lights, which matches the music. It has a remote control and a wireless microphone for karaoke. The product supports TF card plus MP3 playback and has inbuilt FM, AUX and USB input, which allows user to enjoy other forms of music.

With Zoook Thunder Pro Bluetooth party speaker, users can enjoy uninterrupted music, on complete charging. The device is powered by 1800 mAh battery support.

The Zoook Thunder Pro Bluetooth Party speaker series is priced at Rs 2749 and is available at all online and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Z Flip series



The new Galaxy S20 series (Credit: Samsung)



After weeks of speculations, Samsung unveiled new Galaxy S20 series along with the Galaxy Z Flip phone on February 11 in San Francisco.

The Galaxy S20 series comes in three variants-- S20 Ultra (6.9-inch), S20 Plus (6.5-inch) and S20 (6.2-inch)--with Quad HD+ Quad HD+ (3200X1440p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Inside, depending on the region of sale, they come with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 series (for the Indian market) chipset backed by 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, up to 5000mAh battery with a fast charger.

The highlight of the new S20 series is the camera hardware. The S20 Ultra boasts feature-rich quad-camera with up 100X Super Space Zoom, while the S20 Plus and S20 feature 30X zoom.

Read more: Complete specifications of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20 Plus and S20

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip flaunts premium metal casing with a small 1.1-inch Super AMOLED-based cover display (300 x 112p), which comes handy to see the instant notifications such as SMS, emails in small bits with sender information, in addition to time, weather details.



The Galaxy Z Flip series (Credit: Samsung)



When unfurled, Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2636 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio, a punch-hole camera (with 10MP sensor, F2.4, 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field of view), a first for any foldable mobile.

Read more | Complete specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.