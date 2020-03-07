Gadgets Weekly: Oppo Watch, Find X2, Moto G8 and more

Top technology majors Motorola, Oppo, and Realme, among others, launched a new line of mobile phones, smartwatches, and related accessories this week (March 1-7).

Oppo Watch

Chinese smartphone-maker Oppo unveiled its first-ever smart wearable Oppo Watch in Shenzhen on March 6.

The 46mm version flaunts a 3D flexible hyperboloid display – an industry first for a smartwatch. It has an "ultra-frameless" design that makes the most of every millimeter of space, packing in an impressive amount of information, the company claims.

Oppo Watch comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen (46mm) with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402x476p resolution, and pixel density of 326ppi. There is also a 41mm model with a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED screen (320 x 360p).

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 with Apollo 3 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android-based ColorOS Watch (compatible with the phone having Android 6.0 or later version) and a 300mAh (41mm)/450mAh (46mm) battery.

The new Watch series comes equipped with proprietary Dual-Chip Endurance System and Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which reportedly improves battery life and shortens charging time. A full charge takes 75 minutes, and 15 minutes of charging time reportedly yield a 46% charge, which corresponds to approximately 18 hours of use time – enough for an entire day of use.



Oppo Watch launched in China (Credit: Oppo website)



It features a 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor and can track several sports activities and also monitor sleep patterns.

It also boasts built-in cellular connectivity and health and fitness tracking round out the features of the series.

Oppo Watch comes in two variants-- 41mm (black, rose gold & fog silver) and alumnium alloy-based 46mm (black & rose gold)-- for ¥1,499 (approx. Rs 16,000) and ¥1,999 (roughly 21,339), respectively. The company will also be offering a stainless steel version (46mm) for ¥2,499 (around Rs 26,676). The new Oppo Watch will be released first in China on March 24 and is expected to be made available in select global markets in the coming weeks.

Oppo Find X2 series

Besides the Oppo Watch, the company unveiled the new mobiles-- Find X2 and the Find 2 Pro. They share most of the features including the design language but differ in terms of camera, battery capacity, and durability.

The generic Find X2 comes with an IP52 water-splash resistant rating, whereas the X2 Pro features IP68 water-proof certification, meaning the latter can survive for up to 1.5 meter (around 5 feet) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

The new Find X2 series sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) OLED 2.5D curved glass display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, in-screen fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield.



The new Oppo Find X2 series (Picture Credit: Oppo.com)



Under-the-hood, it houses 7nm 2.84Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU with Adreno 650 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1, 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDRX4), 128GB/256GB storage and 4,200 mAh (Find X2)/4,260mAh (Find X2 Pro) with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging capability.

The Find X2 houses triple-camera module-- 48MP primary camera( with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS) + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 3cm macro) + 13MP telephoto camera (with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom).

On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro ships with triple-camera set-up--48MP primary camera (with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 7P lens LED flash, OIS + EIS)+ 48MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 3cm macro) + 13MP periscope telephoto camera (with f/3.0 aperture, 20x hybrid optical zoom, up to 60x digital zoom, OIS).

Both the phones feature 32MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture.

The prices of Oppo Find X2 and the X2 Pro starts at €999 Euros (roughly Rs 83,431) and €1199 Euros (approx. Rs 1,00,133). They will be released in China first on March 13 and later bring to Europe in May.

Motorola Moto G8

The new Motorola Moto G8 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ max vision display and comes with Android 10 OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (SM6125) CPU, a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a day.



The new Moto G8 (Credit: Motorola Brazil)



It slows houses triple-camera module with-- 16Mp main snapper (with f/1.7)+ FOV ultra-wide camera (with 118-degree, f/2.2 aperture)+2MP macro (with f/2.2 aperture) with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash. It costs BLR 1,299 (approx. Rs 20,776) in Brazil and is expected to released soon in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia in the coming weeks.

Realme 6 series

Chinese emerging mobile-maker Realme, earlier this week, launched new Realme 6 (& 6 Pro) series phones along with Realme Band, a fitness tracker in India.

Realme 6 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) with a 90Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla 5 protection. Inside, it comes with 8nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (2.3Ghz Kryo 465 A76 core x 2 + 1.8Ghz Kryo 465 A55 x 6) octa-core CPU, Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR4X), UFS 2.1-based 128GB (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,300mAh battery with Type-C 30W VOOC fast charging capability.



Realme 6 Pro series (Credit: Realme India)



It also comes with 64MP (with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, EIS, f/1.8 aperture)+ 8MP (with 119-degree field of view, f/2.3 aperture)+ 12MP telephoto sensor (with 20X zoom) +2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture). On the front, it houses a 16MP snapper.

On the other hand, the standard Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) with Gorilla Glass 3, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU, 800Mhz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, quad-camera module-- 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP, a 16MP front shooter and a 4,300mAh battery.

The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro prices start at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Realme Band

The new Realme Band is the first-ever smart wearable product from the company. It comes with a 0.96-inch LCD touch colour display (160x80p) clock face customisation feature. It comes with IP68 ratings, meaning the device owners can take a swim underwater up to 1.5meters for 30 minutes.



Realme Band launched in India (Credit: Realme India)



It also boasts PPG heart sensor, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 axis accelerometer, sleep tracker, sedentary alert feature, track 9 fitness activities including Cricket sport and houses a 90mAh cell with up to 9 days of battery life. It can be charged with a built-in USB connector. It costs Rs 1,499.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

After days of teasing, Oppo launched the new Reno 3 Pro phone series in India on March 2.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro series launched in India (Credit: Oppo India)



The highlight of the new Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the imaging hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module -- 1/1.72-inch 64MP ultra-clear sensor (with f/1.8 aperture)+13MP telephoto lens (with 1/3.4-inch sensor & f/2.4) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (119.9-degree field of view, 1/4-inch sensor)+ 2MP mono lens (1/5-inch sensor, 1.75um large pixels).

On the front, it houses dual-cameras-- 44MP ultra-clear main sensor (with 1/2.8-inch sensor, f/2.4)+ 1/5-inch 2MP depth-of-field sensor (with f/2.4).

Other stipulated features include MediaTek MT6885Z octa-core chipset backed by Mali-G77MC9 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charger in-box. Its price starts at Rs 29,990.

Vingajoy Sound King Bluetooth speaker



Vingajoy Sound King SP - 6716 series



Audio system-maker Vingajoy, earlier in the week, launched the new Sound King SP - 6716 series in India. The package contains Karaoke Mic with a 1.5 meter long cable. It features a rechargeable battery option, USB port, 7 TF Card, micro USB charging Jack, built-in digital radio and a wireless Version v5.0. It costs Rs. 2,299.

