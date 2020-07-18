Gadgets Weekly: Philips 4K smart TVs, Sony speakers and more

Technology majors such as Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Philips, Reliance Jio, and Tecno, among others launched a new line of smart fridges, phones, 3D mixed reality glass smart TVs, related accessories such as speakers and more this week (July 12-18).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics

Philips smart TVs

Philips launched the new line of 4K UHD LED Smart TVs-- 50-inch 50PUT6604 and 58-inch 58PUT6604 -- sport border-less design and support HDR10+ Plus. The new 4K TVs have more than 8 million pixels and boast unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, which promises to bring out the rich color and enhances every detail in the video content.

Furthermore, they come with Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound systems, which will greatly enhance the viewing experience. Also, the Saphi OS has simple and easy to understand user-interface and the consumers get one-button access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms.

The new Philips 4K UHD LED smart TVs-- 50-inch 50PUT6604 and 58-inch 58PUT6604-- costs Rs 1,05,990 and Rs 1,19,990, respectively.

Sony's new SRS-XB series speakers

Japanese tech major Sony unveiled new line outdoor speakers-- SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23. They are said to come equipped with enhanced audio quality and are designed to support deep and punchy bass. The series has an IP67 rating which makes them dustproof, rustproof, and waterproof. They also support Google Assistant so that users can interact with them via voice commands and get information on weather, latest news on favourite sports and more.



The new SRS-XB series wireless speakers. Credit: Sony India



The new XB series wireless speakers come with long battery life with type C charging support. They also come with built-in mic so that users can answer calls hand-free.



Sony SRS-XB series speakers' specifications. Credit: Sony India



The Sony new speakers-- SRS-XB43 (black and blue), SRS-XB33 (black, blue and red) and SRS-XB23 (black, blue, red & green)--cost Rs 16,990, Rs 12,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro

Tecno Spark 5 Pro sports a 6.6-inch HD+(1600x720p) Dot-in LCD display and comes with MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based HiOS 6.1 OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage ( expandable up to 256GB) and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under normal usage.



The new Spart 5 Pro series. Credit: Tecno Mobiles



It also boasts a quad-camera module-- primary 16MP (f/1.8 aperture) +2MP ultra-wide angle lens (120-degree field-of-view) +2MP for macro +AI Lens with LED flash, Macro Photography, Bokeh Effect, Auto Scene Detection, AI Body Shaping, AI HDR, AR Mode, Google Lens and more. On the front, it features 8MP snapper (f/2.0) with 81-degree FOV, AI Beauty 3.0, wide-selfie, AR Mode, portrait effect, custom beauty effects and variable intensity dual flash. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro costs Rs 10, 499.

Samsung brings a new line of Solid State Drive(SSD) storages

Samsung launched new portable SSD T7, a fast and compact external storage device and the internal 870 QVO SSD, which is touted to be the world’s largest client SSDs to boast a capacity of up to 8TB.



Samsung SSD T7. Credit: Samsung India



The new SSD T7 features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and comes with a compact business card-sized portable SSD that can be slipped into nearly any pocket and can hold up to 2TB of data. The portable SSD T7 can reach maximum read and write speed of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the Portable SSD T5. It is a good option for photographers, console gamers, archiving users, media, and business professionals.

On the other hand, 870 QVO SSD supports sequential read and write speeds up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively, hitting the limit of performance available with the SATA interface. It boasts intelligent TurboWrite technology of the drive that allows it to maintain peak performance levels using a large variable SLC buffer. Compared to its predecessor, the 870 QVO provides 13% improved random read speed which enhances daily computing experience like gaming, web browsing, and so on.



Samsung 870 QVO SSD. Credit: Samsung India



Samsung's portable SSD T7 is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes- for Rs 9,999, Rs 17,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively. The internal 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB models which will retail at Rs 9,999, Rs 19,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 74,999, respectively.

Vivo TWS Neo & X50 series

Vivo TWS Neo comes with ergonomic design to fit the ears comfortably. Also, it features IP54 certification, meaning it can sustain sweats during heavy workouts.

Inside, it houses a 14.2mm driver that promises to offer good sound output. It is said to boast 88ms low latency, which comes handy while connected the phone playing games like PUBG Mobile. Each earphone comes with a 25mAh battery and promises to offer close to 5.5 hours in a single full charge. Whereas the case houses 400mah cell and can offer a total of 27 hours. It takes close to two hours to fully charge the earphone case. With 15 minutes of charging, the earphones can offer two and a half hours of listening time. It costs Rs 5,990.



Vivo TWS Neo. Credit: Vivo India



Vivo X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch 3D curved full HD+ (2376×1080p) E3-AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with 7nm class Snapdragon 765G octa-core CPU, which can top the clock speed up to 2.4GHz. It is supported by Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and a 4,315mAh battery.

The highlight feature of Vivo X50 Pro is the photogtaphy hardware. It boasts primary 48MP ( with Sony IMX598 sensor, Gimbal camera system, five-axis OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.6 aperture, super micro PTZ camera) + 8MP ultra-wide lens (with 120-degree Field-Of-View, f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro) + 8MP periscope camera (with f/3.4 aperture for 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom) + 13MP (50mm equivalent) for portrait (with f/2.46 aperture) backed by triple-tone LED flash. On the front, it boasts 32MP shooter with f/2.48 aperture.



Vivo X50 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is also a generic X50 model. It boasts 8nm class Snapdragon 730 processor with 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 4,200mAh battery. It houses a quad-camera -- 48MP main sensor (Sony IMX598 sensor f/1.6 aperture, four-axis OIS + 8MP ultra-wide lens (120-degree FOV with f/2.2 aperture)+ 13MP (50mm equivalent) for portrait picture (with f/2.48 aperture)+ 1.5cm 5MP lens (for super macro with f/2.48 aperture, 2x optical zoom, 20 digital zoom) backed by LED flash. It has the same front camera as seen in the X50 Pro.

Vivo X50 series price starts at Rs 34,990 in India.

Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub

SpaceMax Family Hub comes with a built-in camera inside, that allows owners to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen on their Galaxy phones without much hassle.



The new SpaceMax Family Hub. Credit: Samsung India



People with other branded phones can make use of the Family Hub app to see what’s inside the refrigerator remotely, even while you are out shopping. It allows the users to create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates, and set reminders so that he or she doesn't forget to stock up on their favourite food.

Another notable aspect of the new Samsung fridge is the Meal Planner, as the latter can intuitively understand the items in the inventory and suggests relevant food recipes as per the dietary preferences set by the owner.

Reliance Jio Glass



Jio Glass unveiled in India. Credit: Reliance Jio/YouTube (screen-grab)



Reliance Jio Glass boasts high-resolution display and the company has given the emphasis on graphics to support best-in-the-class mixed reality services and provide a highest visual immersive experience for the users. It also comes equipped with an advanced spatial and customized audio system so that there is no need for additional accessories. It will be able to deliver sound on frame handles sitting on top of the ears. It supports all the audio formats.

Samsung's new 2020 series sound bars

Samsung earlier in the week announced the 2020 Sound Devices series in India with the all new party speaker, Sound Tower and premium Soundbars that come with the world’s first Atmos technology for an elevated sound experience.

Sound Tower promises to offer loud and crisp sound quality with their 1,500-watt output, built-in woofer and bi-directional sound. These speakers feature Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke and LED Party Lights.

The new and premium Q Series Soundbar boasts Q-Symphony technology. This unique technology plays surround sound from TV and Soundbar simultaneously, creating incredible audio synergy. The built-in Alexa voice service allows the user to easily control the music, get information and manage the day, hands-free. The Tap Sound feature allows the music from the smartphone to be sent directly to the Q Soundbar, with just a tap.



Samsung’s 2020 Sound Devices Line-up – Sound Tower and Premium Soundbars. Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, Samsung T Series Sound Bar comes with 3D surround sound, built-in center speaker that helps project audio content crisply and clearly. The Wireless Subwoofer promises to enhance the movie watching experience by elevating the TV sound with powerful bass. Additionally, the T Soundbar can be connected to a TV with ease and without the clutter of wires via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Samsung Sound Tower will be available in two variants. The MX-T70 is priced at Rs 42,990 while the MX-T50 is available for Rs 29,990.

Samsung Q Series Soundbars come in four models – HW-Q950T priced at Rs 1,39,990, HW-Q900T priced at Rs 1,03,990, HW-Q800T priced at Rs 53,990 and HW-Q60T priced at Rs 35,990.

Samsung T Series Soundbars come in seven models – HW-T650 priced at Rs 35,990, HW-T550 priced at Rs 25,990, HW-T450 priced at Rs 19,990, HW-T420 priced at Rs 16,990 and HW-T400 priced at Rs 10,990. HW-T45E priced at Rs 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at Rs 16,990 will be available only on Flipkart.

