Gadgets Weekly: Redmi 8, OnePlus 7T Pro and more

Consumer electronics majors such as Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Dell, among others, launched new mobiles and computers in India this week (October 6-12).

Here is the list of the prominent new gadgets you should know:

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi started off the week with the launch of the new Redmi 8 in India. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ dot-notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and P2i water splash-proof coating.

The USP of the device is its massive battery. It boasts 5,000mAh cell, which promises to offer close to 21.5 hours of video playback, 34 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, 11 hours of video recording and up to 27 days battery life under standby mode.

Also, the Redmi 8 comes packed with a feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based dual 12MP (F1.8 aperture) + 2MP camera (integrated with Google Lens) on the back. It can detect 33 categories scene and optimize camera hardware to get the best image. On the front, it has an equally impressive 8MP AI selfie shooter with face unlock capability. It is being offered in two variants--3GB RAM and 4GB RAM--for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. As part of the promotional offer, the company is giving 4GB RAM model for just Rs 7,999 to the first 5 million customers.

Motorola One Macro

After launching Moto One Action, Motorola is bringing another photography-centric mobile Moto One Macro.



Motorola One Macro (Picture Credit: Motorola)



It comes with a triple camera module-- a primary 13MP (with F2.0 aperture), 2MP for Macro and 2MP (F2.2 aperture) with LED flash and a dedicated laser autofocus sensor on the back. The company proclaims that the dedicated macro lens will enable the phone's camera to capture sharp images in close up angles.

It also features an 8MP front snapper with F2.2 aperture, which is good enough to get decent selfies.

Motorola One Macro sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720p) Max Vision display and on the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell and fingerprint sensor. It costs Rs 9,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with the UK company's F1 car-inspired carbon fibre texture on the back with a glossy glass shell on top. It also flaunts the haze blue-coloured body with a trademark papaya orange-hued flame-like streak running around the lower half of the frame.



OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (Picture Credit: OnePlus)



It flaunts a 6.67-inch display QHD+ (3120x1440p) Fluid AMOLED display with the pixel density of 516ppi (pixels per inch). It also comes with 90Hz refresh rate, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass shield, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and support HDR 10 video content.

Inside, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with a Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 plus octa-core processor, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 256GB storage (UFS 3.0 2-LANE), 16MP (F2.0 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor) camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation and, a 4,085mAh battery with Warp 30T fast charging.

It houses a triple camera with primary 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.6) with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 8MP Telephoto(F2.4) with 3x optical zoom and Ultra-wide 16MP (F2.2) with 117-degree field of view. It costs Rs 58,999.

The company is also offering standard OnePlus 7T Pro with the same internal hardware, but it has no special retail package or any special edition charger or fancy colourway. It costs Rs 53,999.

Dell OptiPlex 7070

The new OptiPlex 7070 Ultra can support up to three daisy-chained USB-C displays at once, transmitting power, data, video, and audio using DisplayPort, giving users the ability to immerse themselves in their work for increased productivity.

It is compatible with several ranges of monitors including Dell E Series, Professional, UltraSharp series and more.

As far as the ports are concerned, it comes with Ethernet port, multiple USB-C and USB-A 3.1 ports (both Gen 1 and Gen 2) with DisplayPort and power support. It also comes with M.2 slots for connectivity cards and SSDs.



Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra series (Picture Credit: Dell)



Dell's OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will be available in multiple CPU configurations- 8th generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 series. RAM options range from 4GB to 64GB, and consumers can choose any of the three storages--- 2TB 5400rpm HDDs, 1TB 7200rpm HDDs and 1TB NVMe SSDs.

It also supports Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 5 and Intel's Wi-Fi 6 modems. Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra starts at Rs 47,999 + GST (inclusive of keyboard and mouse; compatible display options sold separately).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active2, Watch 4G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 sports a 10.5-inch super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 287 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution. It is complemented by quad speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos system to offer immersive experience while watching multi-media content on the device.

On the back, its flaunts a metallic shell with dual-cameras (13MP + 5MP) in the top left the corner and just below, the company has made a vertical concave slot to hold the detachable S Pen.



The new Galaxy Tab S6 series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor backed by Game Booster with AI capabilities to enhance the gaming experience on through optimized FPS, screen lag, loading time and more.



The new Galaxy Watch Active2 series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Watch 4G sport Super AMOLED display. They can automatically track six of the most popular exercises— walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts — in addition, to 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities. The prices start at Rs 26,990.

