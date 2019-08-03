Gadgets Weekly: Sony Android TV, Toreto Boom and more

Top technology majors Sony, Lenovo, Huawei, and others unveiled a new line of smart TVs, laptops, mobile phones and related consumer electronics accessories in India.

DH list top gadgets launched in India this week (July 28-August 3):

Sony Master A9G 4K HDR OLED TV

Japanese company introduced the new line of Master A9G 4K HDR OLED TV series. It comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models for Rs 2,69,990 and Rs 3,69,990, respectively.

Both the models flaunt a very slim form factor. Inside, they come with Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, which can control more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels precisely and individually controlled, the company claims.

They boast Pixel Contrast Booster for more colour and contrast in bright areas. This will help in scaling up SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition) content to near 4K picture quality.

Sony promises immersive sound experience with the new 2.2 Channel Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology and the TVs also come with Netflix Calibrated Mode, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos system.

The Master A9G 4K HDR OLED TV series is powered by Android TV and supports hands-free voice search powered by Google Assistant. It also works seamlessly with Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It comes with one slate design with flush wall mounting.

Portronics Freedom 4

Portronics Freedom 4 is a multi-functional power bank and costs Rs 2,999. It comes with both wireless and wired charging options.

For wireless charging, Freedom 4 is equipped with the Qi Charging option with a maximum distance of wireless charging of up to 8mm and charging efficiency of 73%.



Portronics Freedom 4 series



For wired charging one can use Type C USB cable supported by the phone, they are using. With input from Type C USB cable (5V/2A or 9V/1.67A), it gives an output of 10W/7.5W/5W.

With LED display and with multi-functional button, it also shows time (supports both 12 hr and 24hr format) and the user can also set alarm.

Also, it can beam soft LED light and act as a night lamp for children in the room.

As far as build quality is concerned, it is made of sturdy ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) plastic and also capable of withstanding current surge (voltage spikes) and over-heating.

Lenovo new PC series

Lenovo launched two new PC series, one S940 ultra-thin laptop and an all-in-one A940 PC series.

Lenovo S940 series is said to be the world’s first laptop with Contour Glass for more screen in a smaller form factor. The glass wraps around its bezels adding visual value to the streamlined design.



New S940 ultra-slim laptop series; Picture Credit: Lenovo India



The company has incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm-based smart features in the new Yoga S940 series. It is capable of automatically filter out most ambient noise and blur out distracting backgrounds during video calls, so that sounds like a dog's barking or sight of dirty laundry don’t have to disrupt video calls with colleagues, friends or family.

Also, the Yoga S940’s AI-powered sensors can intuitively detect the absence of user and auto-lock the display to protect the data from others seeing it. It can also detect and alert the user when any uninvited person is shoulder surfing on the screen.

Lenovo's laptop comes with the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Windows 10, supports up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage for the powerful performance.



New A940 all-in-one PC series; Picture Credit: Lenovo India



On the other hand, Lenovo A940 series sports a massive 27-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision. It features a rotating hinge that enables the display to tilt to a comfortable 25-degree drafting mode, for flexibility and stability when drawing, sketching or annotating with a digital pen.

The Yoga A940 also supports Lenovo Precision Dial, a controller that’s tailor-made for designers, photographers, and videographers to make more precise selections and adjustments to their content.

Lenovo Yoga S940 and the A940 series PCs are available at the starting price of Rs 139,990 and Rs 169,990, respectively on Lenovo.com, leading e-tailers and the Lenovo stores in India.

The company will also allow consumers to customise and build their own S940 with the specific features they want, with Lenovo’s ‘Made to order’ program.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) series

Huawei Y9 Prime costs Rs 15,990 and is the most affordable pop-up camera phone in the Indian market.

It houses a feature-rich 16MP AI (Artificial Intelligence) front snapper, which offers real-time image optimization in eight seconds and also can intelligently adjust the intensity. It also comes with an extra glass lens to absorb more light to enhance the resolution and contrast to capture better images.



Y9 Prime (2019); Picture credit: Huawei India



On the back, Huawei Y9 Prime flaunts triple shooters- 16MP (F1.8) + 8MP (F2.4) + 2MP (F2.4). Both the front and rear-side cameras can capture 3D portrait image and the user can edit it with studio-quality lighting effects in the phone, the company claims.

Inside, it features Huawei's proprietary HiSilcon Kirin 710F octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. Huawei is offering promotional launch offers on Y9 Prime.

TCL P8 series 4K LED TV series

TCL P8 series comes in three variants-- one a generic P8, P8E and P8S-- with prices starting at Rs 27,990, Rs 29,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively.

The new TCL P8 UHD LED TV series run Google's official Android Pie OS. Additionally, all three variants come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Fairfield technology, which enhances the image and sound engineering to offer immersive TV viewing experience.



New P8 Android-based 4K TV series; Picture credit: TCL



With Sports mode, the TV enhances the perception of an on-going match, giving one of the most dynamic and edgy sports viewing experience, the company claims.

Toreto Boom Bluetooth speaker

Toreto, earlier in the week, launched the new line Bluetooth speaker--Boom. It comes with IPX5 protection against water and shock. it supports AUX, TF Card, FM and USB connectivity.



Toreto Boom Bluetooth speaker



With 1,500mAh battery capacity, it offers close to five hours of playtime.

Toreto Boom comes with 10 Watts and thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, it has an operational distance of 10 meters. It costs Rs 799.

Zoook Jazz Duo

French company Zoook launched Jazz Duo, an app-based convertible Bluetooth headphone with builtin speakers.

It is a foldable and portable audio gadget, which can transform from a headphone to a loudspeaker with just tap of a button.

The headphones sport 50 mm drivers that deliver deep rich bass and HD sound. Advanced features include a high-quality built-in microphone, FM Radio, AUX-in to connect even if you are on low battery and TF card support, the company claims.



Jazz Duo; Picture credit: Zoook



Zoook Jazz Duo offers hands-free calls via a quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices like Smartphone.

With 300mAh battery, it offers anywhere between 8 to 15 hours in headphone mode & 2-4 hours in speaker mode. The Headphone can also be paired with Zoook Duo app, which allows users to choose the input mode such as FM or TF card. Users can also finetune the headphone’s sound through the intuitive equaliser feature in the app. It costs 1,399.

