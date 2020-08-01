Gadgets Weekly: Syska Smart Watch, Honor MagicBook 15, Sony speakers and more

Technology majors such as Samsung, Sony, Asus, Honor, Tecno, iTel, Realme, and Infinix and among others launched a new line of phones, cameras, laptops, and related accessories such as earphones and more this week (July 26-August 1).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Syska Smart Watch SW100

It sports a 1.3-inch TFT LCD screen and comes with monitor sleep monitor sensors and can track step count, 11 different sports modes including outdoor cycling, yoga, cycling, weight lifting, running, hiking, outdoor walk, elliptical trainer, monitor the calories intake, track heart rate. It also boasts IP68 rating, meaning the user can wear the smart watch in the swimming pool for up to 1.5 meters( around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.



Syska Smart Watch SW100. Credit: Syska



Also, it can offer 15 days of battery life on a single charge and a standby time of 40 hours. It costs Rs 3,999. But, can be purchased for Rs 2,499 on Flipkart for a limited time.

Sony HT-G700 soundbar

The new Sony HT-G700 is said to offer powerful and immersive sound. It is backed by a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar that promises cinematic-audio environment to any home entertainment set up. It boasts 7.1.2ch surround sound experience and comes with special audio enhancement and S-Force Pro technology.



Sony HT-G700 speakers launched in India. Credit: Sony



The HT-G700 also comes with a powerful, wireless subwoofer with a larger cabinet size that delivers a deeper, richer bass sound. Finally, set-up with a TV is quick and easy via Bluetooth or HDMI eARC/ARC. It is available at Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India for Rs. 39,990.

Honor 9S

The new Honor 9S sports a 5.45-inch full-view HD+ (1440 x 720p) display for a vivid and immersive viewing experience making it perfect for watching video. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek MT6762R (4×CortexA53 2.0GHz+4×CortexA53 1.5GHz) backed by Android 10 and 3020 mAh battery and promises to offer up to 21 hours of phone calls and 17 hours of video playback.



Honor 9S launched in India. Credit: Honor India



With Magic UI 3.1, HONOR 9S features an all-new Dark Mode and also comes with TÜV Rheinland certification makes HONOR 9S more comfortable for eyes and enhances viewing experience for prolonged hours. It additionally offers an advanced facial unlocking technology, making privacy convenient and robust, the company claims.

HONOR 9S features an 8MP main camera (with f/2.0 aperture) on the back, along with a 5MP selfie camera for photography enthusiasts. While the main camera lens is capable of taking stunning and clear shots, the front camera with enhanced Beauty Mode delivers perfect selfies every time. The smartphone features 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB, and with two independent SIM card slots for users to enjoy more storage and still have separate SIM cards for work and personal use. It will be available in Blue and Black colour variants. The product will be sold on Flipkart from August 6 onwards and will be available at Rs 6,499. But, it can be bought for Rs 5,999 during the first flash sale only.

Honor 9A

It comes with the 6.3-inch HD+ (1600×720p) DewDrop screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, 12nm class MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card), Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1, Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), triple camera module- main 13MP camera (with f/1.8 aperture) + 5MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2 aperture)+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, 8MP selfie camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 33 hours of 4G calling, up to 35 hours of video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback, on a single charge. The HONOR 9A also features reverse charging to bring greater convenience and acts an emergency power backup.



Honor 9A launched in India. Credit: Honor India



Honor 9A comes in two colours-- Midnight Black and Phantom Blue-- on Amazon from August 6 onwards for INR 9,999. Customers can avail an exciting discount of Rs 1,000 during the first sale, and get the smartphone at Rs 8,999.

Honor MagicBook 15

It comes with aluminum chassis and Azure Blue Chamfer around the edges. It weighs just 1.53 kg and is 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, 5.3 mm Ultra-thin top and side bezels.

Honor MagicBook 15 sports a 15.6-inch full view design-based Full HD IPS Display having 87% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Also, it has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, an anti-glare screen, and a TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce blue light effect further adds on to a comfortable viewing experience.

Inside, it comes packed with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, and 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, offering smooth and seamless performance for even the most complex of tasks. It also comes with a 256 GB ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive that has up to five times faster reading speed than an earlier SATA SSD drive, boosting productivity to the maximum. The HONOR MagicBook 15 is pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all the users will get a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription.



Honor MagicBook 15 launched in India. Credit: Honor India



With an efficient S-shaped fan design and 49% more number of fan blades, the HONOR MagicBook 15 allows users to work for prolonged hours without the device getting heated up. The thinner blades ensure an effective airflow (38% increased) and boost the fan performance with 38% heat dissipation, the company claims.

Honor MagicBook 15 features a password-free login and comes with a two-in-one fingerprint power button, for effortlessly unlocking your device with just a tap. Another salient feature of the laptop is the pop-up webcam that is discreetly hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard, serving as a unique privacy safeguard that protects against remote hijacking and peeping. Users can simply tap on the camera button on the keyboard to make the webcam pop up when they need it.

The Honor laptop comes with a 65W Fast Charger and a multi-device Type-C USB connector and is bolstered with efficient supercharging capabilities that charges the laptop by 53% charge in just 30 minutes. It can be used to charge both HONOR MagicBook 15 and HONOR smartphones. A full charge can power 6.6 hours of office tasks, 6.3 hours local 1080P video playback, and 6.2 hours web browsing for uninterrupted and hassle-free user experience.[

It also supports NFC enabled HONOR phone users. With Magic-link 2.0 feature, users can easily share files between the two devices instantly, just like moving files from one folder to another. Also, it allows the multi-screen setup and mouse pointer to interact with smartphone apps.

Honor MagicBook 15 will be available in Mystic Silver colour variant in India. The laptop will be sold on Flipkart starting August 6 onwards and for Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from August 5 at 8:00 pm. It costs Rs 42,990 but will be available at Rs 39,990 after Rs 3000 discount for the first sale.

Itel ITW-60

Consumer electronics major, Itel launched new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones ITW-60. Each of the earpods comes with 13 mm sound drivers, which ensures deep low-end is balanced by lush mids and crystal-clear treble. It packs advanced concealed sensor in both the earbuds, which allows the user to effortlessly answer the calls, and adjust the music.



Itel ITW-60 launched in India. Credit: Itel



The Itel earpods come with a 35mAh battery, which promises 2.5 hours of music playtime and 3 hours of talk time in a go. They are coupled with an attractive portable charging case that boasts 500mAh battery that gives up to 35 hours of standby time and providing up to six multiple charges to the Wireless EarPods. Itel Earpods comes with USB Type-C charging and is housed with the latest Bluetooth version v5.0 which helps them pair instantly via pop-up pairing with the nearby devices, making the connection more stable. It costs Rs 1,699.

Tecno Minipod M1

Minipod M1 comes with just one earpod and a charging case with the retail package. It houses a 50 mAh battery in the earpod and provides 6 hours of music playback in single charge, and together with the 110 mAh charging case, it provides for more than 18 hours of music to be enjoyed. It comes wiht Bluetooth v5.0 for stable connection and smooth audio transmission. The hands-free Minipod M1 is also equipped with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology that blocks ambient sounds to provide an immersive listening and clear voice calling experience.



Tecno Minipod M1. Credit: Tecno



Smart Touch Controls allows for accepting or rejecting calls, changing tracks or activating voice assistant with a single tap of the finger. It also comes with IPX4 protection to provide protection from water and sweat. Tecno Minipod M1 will be available in white and comes accompanied with multi-colored silicone protective cases and snap hook. It costs Rs 799 on Amazon from August 6 onwards.

Tecno Spark 6 Air

It sports a 7-inch HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing experience. It houses a 6000 mAh battery and offers up to 31 hours calling, 21 hours’ internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing, 19 hours video playback, and close to 743 hours (31 days) on standby mode.

It features a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of f/1.8, AI Lens, 2MP Depth Sensor and quad-flash, enables one to capture clearer pictures even in low light. The Bokeh Mode, Auto Scene Detection, AI Beauty Mode and AI HDR Mode, enhance the photography experience. The Spark 6 Air has an 8MP AI Selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It also features fast and secure 0.15-second Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.



Tecno Spart 6 Air launched in India. Credit: Tecno India



It houses a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, Android 10 OS, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage (expandable up to 1TB). It costs Rs 7,999 and goes on sale on Amazon in Comet Black & Ocean Blue colours from August 6 onwards.



Asus VivoBook and ZenBooks

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413), are powered by Intel's newest 10th generation Core mobile processors, which depending on the model, are either the new 10nm Ice Lake processors or the older 14nm Comet Lake processors.



Asus launches new ZenBook series in India. Credit: Asus India



The new ZenBook line starts at Rs 79,990, while the VivoBook line starts at Rs 39,990.

Samsung UV Steriliser-cum-power bank

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled a new gadget that can not only clean but also juice-up the premium phone's battery.

Samsung's new device boasts dual UV lights on both top and bottom panels so that it can sanitise the device from almost all angles. It comes with a simple single-button interface and once switched on, it automatically cleans the device and turns off after the 10 minutes. Also, it will continue to charge the mobile wirelessly (10W).



Samsung's new UV sterilizer-cum-power bank launched in India. Credit: Samsung India



The 'Samsung UV Steriliser', which comes in 196 x 96 x 33 mm dimensions, is big enough to allow users to clean earbuds and glasses in addition to the phones (as big as the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note10+). It costs Rs 3,599.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The new Samsung M31s runs on the latest Android 10 OS with Samsung’s One UI and comes with two distinct RAM options, a 6GB and an 8GB variant. It also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with up to 420 nits of brightness.



Samsung Galaxy M31s launched in India. Credit: Samsung India



A peek under the hood reveals an Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC(System-on-Chip), same as seen in the M31s’ predecessors. The phone has 128 GB of device storage and is compatible with any microSD card. It also packs a 6000mAh battery which can support reverse charging via the bundled 25 W charger in addition to charging through a USB Type- C cable. Its price start at Rs 19,499.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

The Galaxy M01 Core sports a 5.3-inch HD+ LCD screen and comes with 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, MediaTek 6739 quad-core processor, Google Android Go edition OS, 8MP rear-side camera with LED flash, a 5MP front snapper for selfies and a 3,000mAh cell. If the company is to believed, the device is capable of delivering close to 11 hours of talk time.



The new Galaxy M01 Core. Credit: Samsung India



The Galaxy M01 Core boasts 'Make for India' features including ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’. The Suggest Notification warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode (provided it is supported by MPSM mode) for extended run time. Its price starts at Rs 5,499.

Oppo Reno4 Pro

It sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) 3D AMOLED screen with a 90Hz curved display, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, with peak brightness up to 1100 nits and support HDR.

Inside, it comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core (2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 core x 6) with Adreno 618 GPU backed by Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.



Oppo Reno4 Pro launched in India. Credit: Oppo India



It features quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, EIS- Electronic Image Stabilisation, 1/2-inch)+ 8MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2 aperture, 1/4-inch) + 2MP macro camera (1/5-inchf/2.4 aperture) + 2MP mono camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, support 960fps Smart Slow-Motion, Monochrome Video, AI Color Portrait Video, Ultra Steady Video 3.0, AI Color Portrait Photo, Night Flare Portrait Mode and Ultra Dark Mode. On the front, it houses a 32MP with a Sony IMX616 sensor and f/2.4 aperture and supports Ultra Night Selfie Mode.

Oppo Reno4 Pro houses a 4,000 batter and supports OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology with five layers of protection. It has also passed the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System Certification. It costs Rs 34,990.

Oppo Watch

The new Oppo Watch (44mm) sports a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402x476p resolution, and pixel density of 326ppi, 5ATM. There is also a 41mm model with a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED screen (320 x 360p) with 3ATM. Both come with Aluminum alloy case.



Oppo Watch launched in India. Credit: Oppo India



It features Google Wear OS and is backed by Qualcomm 3100 processor with Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android-based ColorOS Watch (compatible with the phone having Android 6.0 or later version) and a 300mAh (41mm)/450mAh (46mm) battery. It also boasts proprietary Dual-Chip Endurance System and Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which reportedly improves battery life and shortens charging time. A full charge takes 75 minutes, and 15 minutes of charging time reportedly yield a 46% charge, which corresponds to approximately 18 hours of use time – enough for an entire day of use. Its price starts at Rs 14,900.

