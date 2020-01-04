Gadgets Weekly: Vivo S1 Pro, Mi Watch Color and more

Top technological companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others welcomed the new year 2020 with the launch of new phones, smartwatches and related accessories this week.

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo launched the new S1 Pro smartphone in India. It sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fas charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Vivo S1 Pro boasts triple camera module-- 48MP (f/1.8) primary + 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle +2MP (f/2.4) for macro+2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor--with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP with f/2.0 and screen flash.

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone boombox



Rocker Thunder Stone (Picture credit: Zoook)



Popular audio systems-maker ZoooK launched 24-watt outdoor party speaker dubbed as Rocker Thunder Stone with a rugged design.

It houses dual high-performance drivers for delivering dynamic HD sound output with thumping bass. It also comes with a mic, which will come handy for organising outdoor Karaoke parties.

Users can connect the speakers with desired gadgets via Bluetooth or utilize USB and AUX input to enjoy the music of choice. With the built-in FM receiver, users can tune into their favourite radio stations.

It also has a control panel to manually adjust volume and modes. The device is built with waterproof, shockproof and dustproof material and it also comes with 4 integrated rechargeable Lithium-ion battery.

The ZoooK Rocker Thunder Stone retail package comes with one premium Karaoke mic, one AUX cable, one micro USB charging cable and a user manual to know the awesome tricks that one can use on the device. It costs Rs. 2,399.

Xiaomi Mijia Color Watch:



Watch Color (Picture credit: Mijia/Weibo)



After days of teasing, Xiaomi-backed Mijia finally launched Watch Color in China. It sports a 1.39-inch 454×454 AMOLED display.

Inside, it comes packed with a 420mAh battery and if the company is to be believed, the device can last up to 14 days. It also comes with standard fitness and health trackers including heart rate sensor, sleep pattern tracking and calories count for 10 sports activities. It also boasts NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and GPS with GLONASS support. It also 5 ATM rating, meaning it can last up 50 meters underwater. It comes with dimensions 46.2 x 53.3 x 11.4 mm.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G: The do-everything smart wearable

The new Watch Color supports 110 different watch faces, Xiao AI voice assistant and is compatible with Android (v4.4 or newer) and iOS, as well.

As of now, Xiaomi Watch Color is available in China for ¥799 yuan (approx. Rs 8,232 approx.). Consumers get to choose three options--gold, black and silver. There is no word on whether it will come to India or not, but Xiaomi is likely to bring the Watch Color as an affordable alternative to Samsung and Apple smart wearables.

Must read | Apple Watch Series 5 review: Top-notch health companion

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini



Harmonics Twins Mini (Picture credit: Portronics)



Portronics released the company's new true wireless earphones. Harmonics Twins Mini. It boasts True Wireless Stereo (TWS) sound with the seamless wireless connectivity of the earbuds through Bluetooth 5.0 without the hassles of wires. The company also promises that the device will deliver true HD stereo sound with powerful bass performance through its 8mm speaker drivers.

The case of the Twins Mini has an inbuilt 320mAh battery while the earphone packs a 40mAh an inbuilt battery that can produce a total of 12 hours of playback time. The case comes equipped with an LED light indicator for the charging status. It costs Rs 3,499.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note10 Lite



The new Galaxy Note10 Lite (Picture credit: Samsung Newsroom)



Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite series phones come with almost same specifications and differ in few aspects. They sport 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, Android 10-based One UI 2, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage / 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 32MP selfie snapper and a 4,500mAh cell with super fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and flaunts triple shooters-- 48MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro)+ 12MP (telephoto) on the back with LED flash.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10 Lite ships with the company's proprietary Exynos 9885 CPU and features a triple 12 MP camera (ultra wide + wide + telephoto lenses) on the back with LED flash.

Another aspect that differentiates Galaxy Note10 Lite from the S10 Lite is the S Pen support.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Galaxy S10, Note 10 Lite

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition



XPS 13 Developer Edition (Picture credit: Dell)



American PC-maker Dell unveiled the new 2020 XPS 13 Developer Edition ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

It is coming with 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) display and also, XPS 13 DE, for the first time, sports a 4-sided InfinityEdge display. Additionally, the new display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, up from 16:9 seen in the previous generation model.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition will be powered by 10th Gen Intel Core 10nm mobile processors, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS OS, and supports up to 3x faster wireless with Killer AX1650 built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset.

As far as the storage and RAM is concerned, consumers can beef up the configuration up to 2TB PCIe SSD and for the very first time, Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition series will support up to 32GB and also boast fingerprint reader support (driver initially available via OTA update).

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition will be available in February (initial Windows configs will be available on January 7). It will be released initially in the US, Canada and Europe and start at US $1,199.99 (this represents an i5-based Developer Edition with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an FHD display and with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.